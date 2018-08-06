Hearing The Roar: A First Timer’s Experience Of Links Golf In Scotland

LStock

CARNOUSTIE – The roar can be heard from two tee boxes over. It’s unmistakable, unlike anything else in sports. From a distance it rumbles, builds, crests, and dissipates, rolling like fog over sweeping hills. Not that long ago, the roar was commonplace. It was so potent that the silence became far more noticeable. But now, endangered and elusive, the roar is striking. It’s impossible to ignore.

Tiger Woods wasn’t just in contention on the final day of the 2018 British Open; he found himself atop the leaderboard after a masterful stretch of holes that included a clock-turning birdie on No. 6 and an ejection from 54-hole co-leader Jordan Spieth, who followed up a bogey on No. 5 with a double bogey one hole later. It was the sort of whimsy that drives viewers to their TVs (The Open tied its best overnight ratings in 18 years) and leaves people reckless on Twitter.

Any glimpse of the old Tiger stokes something far beyond nostalgia in people; not quite a “the way we were,” Greatest Generation sort of rhetoric, but the sports equivalent of discussing Phil Hartman-era SNL episodes. It’s almost like shaking hands with a ghost.

To have the game’s best — Spieth, Rory McIlroy, even a late charge by Justin Rose — in lock step with Woods at the game’s most noble championship was the sort of gemstone usually kept under glass, closely guarded by lasers and cameras. It wasn’t meant to last; Woods faltered after the turn and his playing partner for the day, Francesco Molinari, captured the Claret Jug.

But by God it happened, you all saw it didn’t you, it was right there, I swear. If you squint you can almost make it out from a distance. If we’re lucky we’ll see it again, at least we have to hope we will. It’s not exactly poking its head out of Loch Ness, but just as fabled — and even if we don’t, we’ll remember. We’ll always remember.

It’s unclear exactly what golf needs to survive in 2018, but days like that Sunday in Carnoustie certainly don’t hurt.

***