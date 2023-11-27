Every week, millions of fans tune in to NFL RedZone to watch the league’s whip-around coverage of every game, commercial-free, hosted by Scott Hanson, who rather famously never leaves his post as long as the channel is on, even for a bathroom break.

However, RedZone featured a first on Sunday evening, as late in the 4 p.m. window of games, a fire alarm went off in the Los Angeles studios that forced Hanson and the crew in the production booth to evacuate the studios. They left the Bills-Eagles game up on the broadcast as, in a fascinating TV moment, Hanson explained over the sound of an alarm that they were going to have to step outside and he “might” be back.

Thankfully, the alarm was not something particularly severe and Hanson returned fairly quickly to then deliver the news that RedZone would be going off air, not because of a fire, but because the Chiefs-Raiders game had ended, meaning Bills-Eagles was the dreaded “last game standing.” When there’s only one game being played, RedZone cannot air it in its entirety, and thus they had to direct the audience to their CBS affiliate for the final minutes as the Bills tried to retake the lead in Philly. Still, it was a bizarre scene and Hanson wasn’t entirely sure what happened.