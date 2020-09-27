Fox
D.K. Metcalf Had A Sure Touchdown Punched Out From Behind By The Cowboys

D.K. Metcalf has emerged as a nearly unstoppable force in his second season in the NFL. The massive Seahawks receiver has a breathtaking combination of size and speed, and has become a favorite target of Russell Wilson as the recipient of Wilson’s phenomenal deep ball ability.

However, rookie Trevon Diggs of the Cowboys might’ve come up with a unique way to keep Metcalf out of the end zone, putting his new strategy to work on Sunday. Metcalf torched Diggs on a go route and Wilson put a perfect pass on him for what should’ve been a walk-in touchdown. Instead, it ended up as a Seahawks turnover because Metcalf pedaled off and, for some reason, decided to stroll into the end zone holding the ball like a loaf of bread.

As such, Diggs darted in from behind and punched the ball out of Metcalf’s hands and through the back of the end zone for a touchback to give Dallas the football at the 20 and keep the game tied at 9-9.

Wilson was, rightfully, upset at what transpired and Metcalf could only shake his head on the sidelines after the embarrassing end to what should’ve been his latest highlight reel touchdown. One can assume that Metcalf will learn from this play and hold the ball much more tightly, even when he’s dusted a DB on a go route in the future. For now, though, the Cowboys get a gift thanks to the effort of Diggs and carelessness of Metcalf.

