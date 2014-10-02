See How Long You Can Watch Will Ferrell Yell At Derek Jeter Before You Snap

First the good news: Will Ferrell still occasionally contributes to his Funny or Die video network. Now the bad news: His latest video isn’t nearly as wonderful or adorable as The Landlord. In fact, it’s almost the complete opposite, as it’s equal parts creepy and obnoxious, almost as if Ferrell is begging us to scream profanities at our monitors with the hopes that he’ll hear us and suddenly stop chanting. What’s he being so annoying about? Derek Jeter. Anything in particular? No, he’s just chanting, “Der-ek Je-ter” over and over, before he finally snaps out of it and starts yelling other things. Not at Jeter, mind you. Just at the camera.
I made it to 2:07 before I started to get really irritated, and then 3:32 before I finally shouted, “SHUT THE F*CK UP!” at no one. My dog got upset and then left the room.
It’s apparently an outtake of this video that Ferrell, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart made to say thanks to No. 2. Since I made the mistake of watching the four-minute video first, I’m trying to make sure everyone else does as well. Have a wonderful evening.
Not going to lie: if that was a SNL 10 to 1 skit with a cameo from Jeter just standing there unflinching to Ferrell’s abuse, I would love it. It would be better than most of the sketches they have going these days outside of the Kyle Mooney/Beck Bennett vignettes.
Will Ferrell looks good for being 87 years old.
Fuck Derek Jeter. I have no idea who he is (Australian).
neither do I and I don’t care.
love this magnificent bastard.