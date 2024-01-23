Despite suffering an injury during his World Heavyweight Championship match with Jinder Mahal last week, Seth Rollins is still on track to compete at WrestleMania. An emotional Rollins opened Monday Night Raw with a spotlight on him as fans chanted “thank you Seth.” He acknowledged he has a Grade 2 MCL tear and a medial meniscus tear, with 3-4 months in recovery on the horizon following surgery.

After Gunther made his way to the ring to confront him, Rollins announced he doesn’t care what doctors are saying and he’ll be the one to carry the title into WrestleMania. The Intercontinental Champion responded that he plans on winning this weekend’s Royal Rumble and then challenging Rollins for his belt.

Rollins appeared to mess up his left knee against Mahal on a moonsault about midway through the match. He is not a stranger to significant knee injuries, having suffered a torn right ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a live show in Dublin in 2015.

Since returning from that injury, Rollins had held just about every title one can hold in WWE. His current reign as World Heavyweight Champion is over 240 days at this point, with all signs pointing toward a big-time showdown at WrestleMania against any number of current Raw superstars.