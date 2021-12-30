Shane Beamer’s Mayo Bath Was Even More Disgusting Than You Imagined

South Carolina entered Thursday as two touchdown underdogs to North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, but it didn’t take long for them to jump on the Tar Heels, taking an early 18-0 lead.

The Gamecocks would maintain that advantage the rest of the way, winning 38-21 even as the Heels woke up a bit on offense, giving Shane Beamer a signature win to close out his first season in Columbia, finishing at 7-6 and carrying some positive energy into next season when Spencer Rattler arrives from the transfer portal. For many, the game itself was just the appetizer, as after teasing us with a mayo cooler on the sidelines a year ago that was only filled with water, both coaches had agreed to take an actual mayo bath if they won.

Sure enough, after the trophy ceremony, Beamer went over to the mayo bath zone, where 4.5 gallons of “slightly watered down” mayonnaise awaited him. It certainly wasn’t watered down much because it took a couple good shakes (and bonking him on the head with the cooler) to get the mayo flowing and it was thick as it covered the Gamecocks coach.

For his troubles of being covered in mayonnaise, Beamer earned a $10,000 donation to a charity of his choice from Duke’s, and the bar has been set for postgame celebrations. As we get more and more food sponsored bowl games, we’re seeing more of these, including french fries in the Idaho Potato Bowl and a cooler of Cheez-Its got dumped on Dabo Swinney on Wednesday night after winning the Cheez-It Bowl, but none of those quite touch the disgusting nature of a tub o’ mayo cascading over your head.