Shelly Sterling Thinks Donald Has Dementia And The NBA Is Sexist

It’s pretty obvious from the full interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN last night that something isn’t right with Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. But since I’m not a phrenologist like Charlie Sheen, I won’t speculate too much about the bumps on an 80-year old man’s skull. Instead, I’ll let his estranged wife and business partner, Shelly Sterling, handle all of the speculation like she did in a new interview with Savannah Guthrie for Today. “There’s something wrong,” she said with a sincere look of concern while seated right next to her lawyer.
That’s right, unlike Donald, Shelly was smart enough to have her lawyer with her for her Today interview, presumably so he could trigger a slight electric shock anytime she started talking about Magic Johnson. But there were no shocks to be had by her or us when she started talking about Donald’s mental health.
“He’s not the man I know. Or I knew. There’s something wrong.”
“I really think, personally, he has dementia.”
“I don’t think it happened overnight, it’s been happening but nobody really knew the reason. I mean, he gets crazy and yells and screams and hollers one moment and then the next moment he’ll talk about something else. It’s like, nothing makes sense.”
“I really don’t know much about dementia. I wish I did.”
When Guthrie pressed that maybe Shelly was just making excuses for Donald by saying that he has dementia, she emphatically stomped her foot on the ground and shouted to the heavens: “Nope.” Or maybe she just said it mildly and confidently, adding, “I don’t make excuses for anyone.”
Additionally, because the NBA won’t simply let Shelly stay on as the owner of the Clippers, she believes that the league is being sexist. “Would an owner’s wife say the same thing,” she asked, “and would the owner be asked to leave the NBA? Or would they just say, ‘Well, she’s only the wife?’” She’s really got Adam Silver by his giant brass knob this time. Check out the rest of the clip from the Today interview below, and we’ll post the entire interview as it becomes available.
Shelly (leaning in to whisper): “They cannot punish a husband and wife for the same thing.” *winks*
Savannah Guthrie: “Yeah, I don’t think that’s true, Shelly.”
Shelly: “Really? I have the worst fucking attorneys.”
So good.
She looks almost exactly like her ex-husband, which is horrifyingly horrific.
From deadspin.
It should be noted that Shelly Sterling was a co-defendant in many of the housing discrimination suits brought against her husband, including one from the Justice Department that resulted in the single largest settlement ever obtained. Testimony accused Shelly Sterling of making racist comments, including, according to one witness, saying “I can’t remodel my apartments the way that I want because Latinos are so filthy.” There is also video of her posing as a health inspector to gain illegal access to apartments.
My god, it’s almost as if someone who has been married to a racist for all these years is a racist themselves.
Interesting point about the sexism, but it’s obviously just a matter of not wanting Sterling’s household to profit any more from a team of black players.
She wants to keep the team in the family..
She is racist.
If both of their parents are racist, I’m just ganna go ahead and assume theres a big chance their kids are racist too..
Get all of the Sterlings as far away from the NBA asap…