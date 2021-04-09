Golfing: It’s frustrating! Anyone who has ever done any golfing of any kind — playing 18, mini golf, Mario Golf, you name it — knows that there is a very specific kind of hell that comes from being unhappy with something that you just did. The latest example of this came on Friday afternoon at The Masters, when Si Woo Kim accidentally broke his putter out of frustration.

Kim three-putted on the 14th hole at Augusta, and as a result, he smashed his putter on the ground. The problems were plentiful, we’ll get to them momentarily.

Following a three-putt on No. 14, Si Woo Kim breaks his putter. He's currently tied for fifth at -4. pic.twitter.com/2mp9K0CXgZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2021

As you can see in the above tweet, Kim picked an absolutely horrific time to do this for a few reasons: He’s not too far off of the lead and there’s still four more holes to play before he closes out the round. Because you cannot carry any extra clubs in your bag, Kim had to get creative and turn to his trusty 3-wood when he got to the green.

Si Woo Kim broke his putter following his 3-putt on 14. He's T5 and now putting with his 3-wood. pic.twitter.com/EyEQhe17d6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2021

He must have some level of comfort with this, because on each of the next two holes, he two-putted and picked up back-to-back pars.

Si Woo Kim recorded a two-putt par on 15 & 16 with his 3-wood. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2021

Here’s to hoping that Kim closes out the day strong, credits his unique situation for that, and decides to putt with his 3-wood for the remainder of the tournament en route to winning The Masters.