Sign Up for Free Fantasy Baseball or I’m Selling Out to Bleacher Report

#Money #Baseball #MLB
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.27.11 2 Comments

(editor’s note: This is Brandon. I was unavailable to write this final push, urging you to sign up for our free fantasy baseball game through DraftStreet.com, so I got some of my old friends from FanHouse to fill in for me. Good luck, and I hope nobody quits!)

Hey guys! Looking for the HOTTEST fantasy sports action on the world wide web? Then check out With Leather’s free fantasy baseball game tonight only from DraftStreet.com. Because what good is a fantasy … if it isn’t WITH LEATHER?

We promise that two beautiful young women are writing this, and not a sports blogger in a wrestling t-shirt sitting in his downstairs bedroom while his cat sleeps on the recliner like two feet to the left. Nope, we are hot and nasty strippers who also happen to like sports, and we think you should like sports, too. If you like sports and have money, we will date you. You like sports. So how do you get money? Why I’m not sure, if you have any suggestions we’d be happy to BOOM FREE FANTASY BASEBALL WITH DRAFTSTREET.

(additional editor’s note: Okay, this is terrible, we aren’t going to use these girls anymore, forget they ever existed. But you should sign up for our game, because it starts tonight at 7:05, and it’s a great, fun way to win some free money. And it keeps our website looking less like this.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Baseball#MLB
TAGSBaseballFANHOUSEFANTASY SPORTSMLBmoneyWONDERFUL PRIZES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP