Simone Biles Is Back And Blowing People’s Minds At The US Classic

Simone Biles is already the best gymnast in history, and almost certainly one of the greatest athletes ever to represent the United States in international competition in any sport. What Biles can do athletically is nothing short of spectacular, and so it’s no surprise that a return to competition brought with it more history.

On Saturday in Indianapolis at the US Classic, Biles made history by landing a Yurchenko double pike on the vault, the first time the move has ever successfully been attempted in competition. The highlights are nothing short of spectacular as the American gymnast gears up for another run at Olympic glory in Tokyo later this summer.

THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN 👑 Simone Biles landed her Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition.@simonebiles // #USClassic pic.twitter.com/j07ZweBZ8H — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 23, 2021

The technical ability on display here is just astounding, and to the naked eye it’s actually difficult to keep track of how many times she spins. The announcing crew here is hyping up the move before it’s even attempted, marveling at Biles’ ability. And that it’s just a given that she would land it, something that officially had never been done, really speaks to how consistently excellent the 24-year-old has been in her historic career.

Earlier in the competition, Biles wowed on the balance beam, too.

SIMONE👏BILES👏 It's been 587 days since she last competed and she does not disappoint on her first event of the night.@Simone_Biles // #USClassic pic.twitter.com/b5jaEhDbAN — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 22, 2021

And here’s her floor routine for good measure.

Simone Biles is a POWERHOUSE ⚡️ A powerful performance on floor earned her a score of 14.250.@Simone_Biles // #USClassic pic.twitter.com/lKYQ0MngRn — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 22, 2021

It was also noted, very fittingly, that Biles had a goat on the back of her leotard.

No one will argue with that distinction, especially after Saturday night.