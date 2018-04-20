Getty Image

TORRANCE, Calif. – With 32 teams from across the nation competing at the adidas Football 7 on 7 Championship, things were bound to get chippy sooner or later. On Sunday, as the bracket tightened and players fought to make an impact and get one final set of eyes from scouting services on them, the games themselves got even more competitive. A matchup between Team Natty and Team Phase 1 was no different.

There’s plenty of trash talking in 7 on 7, but most incidents are kept to the sidelines, as players continue jawing after the whistle at each other. Shoves do happen every now and then, and a scuffle between Team Natty and Team Phase led to two players having to be broken up. A coach walked across the field to speak to one of the two instigators, whispering words as the wide receiver nodded. The coach then went back to the other end of the field to talk to the defensive back, putting his arm around the high schooler to resolve the situation.

This isn’t out of the ordinary for a coach to take time and calm things down. Although it might seem out of the ordinary to see who that coach was. For the better part of two decades Snoop Dogg has devoted a big part of his life to youth football, and the platinum-selling recording artist, actor, and entrepreneur seems to be always coaching now, even when he isn’t. (He even was a player coach in a West Coast vs. East Coast rap pickup game during NBA All-Star Weekend at the adidas 747 Warehouse installation.)

Kids come up to him constantly, asking for selfies or a shoutout on IG, and he’s quick with a dap or a kind word. Parents are excited to see the rapper from the L.B.C.; their kids are hype to see Coach Snoop. This is the next chapter for the Doggfather, and one where he can impact young lives daily.

UPROXX got the chance to speak with Snoop about his love for coaching, his relationship to football, how Luther Campbell from 2 Live Crew helped pave the way for him to get into coaching, and more.