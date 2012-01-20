So Long Andy Roddick And Thanks For Only One Day Of Brooklyn Decker

Senior Writer
01.20.12

That guy gets it.

Things started off well for Andy Roddick at the Australian Open, as he won his first round match over the Netherlands’ Robin Haase 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. But then America’s most decent men’s tennis player and best guy who married up got a little greedy. Roddick was pulling double duty at the Open, teaming up with Serena Williams for today’s mixed doubles action, and the pressure was just too much for his already injured hamstring.

Yesterday, Roddick retired during the third set of his match against Lleyton Love Hewitt, and thus ends our time with Roddick’s wife, Brooklyn Decker. Blah blah blah, Roddick was upset or something.

“It’s frustrating; it’s discouraging,” Roddick said after the match. “You know, your sensible mind says to have a sense of perspective. You still have it pretty good.

“The competitor in you feels terrible and wants to break stuff.”

(Via the New York Times)

You want to break stuff? The only joy of my Monday mornings after a tennis tournament is looking for pictures of Decker. Now I got nothing, except for that banner pic and some random pictures of her modeling different weird hats earlier this week in Australia. Even worse, I was all set to use my favorite GIF come Monday…

American tennis fans deserve better. But more importantly, With Leather deserves better.

OH WHAT A RELIEF IT IS UPDATE: As a lot of the sports blogs are pointing out this morning, we have a replacement for Decker in Bernard Tomic’s girlfriend, Donay Meijer. I guess.

(Images via Getty.)

TOPICS#Serena Williams
TAGSANDY RODDICKAUSTRALIAN OPENBROOKLYN DECKEREXCUSES TO POST PICTURES OF HOT CHICKSSERENA WILLIAMSTENNIS

