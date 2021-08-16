We Need To Talk About The Terrible Looking SoFi Stadium Food Options

Stadium food isn’t always good, but it should, at minimum, satisfy the basic need of making you no longer hungry while at a sporting event. I’m not speaking of the gourmet culinary offerings that can now be found at most major stadiums and arenas or actual restaurants with remote locations in stadiums, but the basics at the normal concessions stands.

We’re talking hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, nachos, and pizza, all the classic stadium fare that make up the “less expensive” options (even if at this point that still likely means $10-15). If you can’t make adequate stadium basics, what hope should anyone have for the rest of the food at your stadium? That brings us to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the brand new home of the Rams and Chargers, which got roasted over the weekend for their weak effort at “pizza” that was selling for $15 to fans at the Rams-Chargers preseason game.

The issues at SoFi apparently go beyond just the pizza, as Arash Markazi presented the world’s saddest smorgasbord to the world on Twitter, showing off the aforementioned “pizza,” a hot dog that looked like it’s been on the rollers since at least mid-June, and the cheeseburger and veggie burger subs, which appear to just be a cost-cutting measure to only need to purchase hot dog buns.

There was a lot made of the $15 pepperoni pizza at SoFi Stadium but it was a bigger issue than that. The prices and appearance of many of the food options at the stadium left many fans upset. Here's a look at the Hot Dog, Marinara Pizza, Cheeseburger Sub and Veggie Burger Sub. pic.twitter.com/xUNiN085AJ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 16, 2021

The pizza is the standout here, as it appears to be a piece of focaccia brushed ever so delicately with tomato sauce and sprinkled with basil and three chunks of cold cheese. I really don’t think I need to dive too much more into what’s wrong with that, but it’s very bad.

I would like to talk about this hot dog, because, my heavens that thing has shriveled up like earthworm in the sun. The bun almost looks plastic and the dog itself needed to be removed from the heat hours ago. Then we get to the burger and veggie burger subs, which have cold Kraft singles covering the world’s driest rectangular burger patties, topped with some pickles (that look fine, but that’s because they come straight from a jar), resting on a hot dog bun that either has a very tiny amount of ketchup on it or someone grabbed it with a bloody thumb, unclear which is correct.

It’s preseason for everyone, but it might be time for the SoFi concessions folks to go back to the drawing board before the regular season because this is truly dire.