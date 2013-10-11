Somebody Comfort Drake: The Toronto Raptors Mascot Tore His Achilles Doing A Backflip

If you can only love one NBA mascot, make it the Toronto Raptor. Aside from the whole “being good at his job” thing, what other mascot has the guts to hit on Rachel McAdams? He’s a clever girl. Boy, whatever.

He needs your love and support. On Friday the Raptor tore his Achilles doing a backflip at a community event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and will be out for the remainder of the season. Here’s video of the moment when the injury supposedly happened, but I’ve gotta say, he’s moving around remarkably well for a dude with a torn Achilles. Maybe it’s that godless InGen DNA.

Man, all that pain and suffering for a throwaway stunt at an assembly. He should’ve skipped the gymnastics and recreated his award-winning rollerblades routine:

We wish you a speedy recovery, Raptor, if only to stop the deluge of “guy from Canada” jokes:

The team has a plan in place to fill in for the mascot, one that will be revealed on opening night against Boston on Oct. 30. Some have been joking that the team’s new global ambassador, hip hop artist Drake, will be prominently involved. “I heard that rumour,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “I hope it’s not true. I think we have a lot of other [prospects]. I think [NBA TV Canada analyst] Sherman Hamilton might be auditioning for that spot. I heard that rumour, too.”

I HEARD ALAN THICKE’S GONNA DO IT