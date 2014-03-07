The Same Guy Beat The Same Team With The Same Shot For A Third Time This Season

Chances are that unless you’re somehow a fan of St. Peter’s University men’s basketball or you just happen to love watching exciting MAAC Tournament action, you don’t have a clue who Desi Washington is. If you happen to play for the Fairfield University men’s basketball team, though, you’re very well aware of who Washington is, because he’s the guy that beat you not once, not twice, but three times this season with buzzer beater three-pointers. I’m no expert in stats and numbers and whatever, but I’m pretty sure the odds of that happening are slim to none. But what better way for it to happen than in a MAAC Tournament game, right?

The Fairfield Stags’ season was a lousy one, as they finished with a record of 7-25, so a win over the Peacocks in the MAAC tourney would have been something to hang their hats on. However, Washington’s magic touch wouldn’t allow it to happen, and it’s safe to say that he was also very, very proud of his incredible hat trick after last night’s game-winner.

On Jan. 8, the Peacocks trailed the Stags by 17 points at the half but came back to win 56-55 on Washington’s last second shot. That was the gut punch.

On Feb. 25, Fairfield held a four-point lead with just :48 remaining on the clock, but a layup made it a two-point game, and then a Stags player missed both free throws after a foul. That’s when Washington delivered the nut punch with a shot from way beyond the line.

After last night’s shot, all Fairfield should be able to do is just laugh about it.

