Stefon Diggs Is The NFL’s Leader In Receiving And Dental Hygiene

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday with little to play for other than pride and to simply keep the good vibes going on what has been the best season in Orchard Park in a very long time.

Josh Allen, after some up-and-down seasons to start his career, solidified himself as one of the league’s best quarterbacks in 2020, thanks in part to the addition of a true top receiver on the outside in Stefon Diggs. Diggs has likewise enjoyed being paired with a NFL quarterback capable of driving the football down the field after his time with Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, and he and Allen have become quite one of the most lethal QB/WR pairings in the game.

Entering Sunday, Diggs led the league in receiving with 1,459 yards on 120 catches, and while he wasn’t asked to do a ton on the field against the Dolphins (Isaiah McKenzie did Buffalo’s damage early), he did make sure to take some time on the sideline to keep that beautiful smile intact. The CBS cameras cut over to the sideline to find Diggs really working the dental floss on the bench, keeping those pearly whites clear of debris and camera ready.

Stefon Diggs loves receiving yards and dental hygiene. pic.twitter.com/tSr8JGNGhd — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 3, 2021

For those of you that feel you can’t be bothered to floss in your daily routine, please let Diggs here serve as your reminder that you have no excuses for practicing good, quality dental hygiene, because he’s able to do it mid-NFL game. A true role model on the field.