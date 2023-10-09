stephen a smith cowboys
Stephen A. Smith Busted Out His Michael Irvin Jersey After The Niners Annihilated The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys went into San Francisco on Sunday night and got absolutely obliterated by the 49ers. In what was billed as a matchup between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations, San Francisco was dominant on both sides of the football en route to an emphatic, 42-10 win that very well might have established them as the team to beat in the NFC.

As for Dallas, one thing was guaranteed after this high-profile of a loss: Stephen A. Smith was going to have some fun with it. Immediately after the game, a very cozy looking Stephen A. posted this video to his Twitter account and made clear that he’d have plenty to say on First Take on Monday morning.

In his intro to the show, Smith showed up with his usual cowboy hat and cigar, and this time, he added something else: a number 88 jersey for his former colleague, Michael Irvin.

“Evidently, while the Cowboys while in Santa Clara, I believe, last night, they were looking for a playmaker,” Smith said. “They were looking for somebody to make plays. They were trying to figure it out. And they couldn’t find it … Well guess what? The Playmaker’s right here.”

Shannon Sharpe seemed to find this all very funny, in large part because it’s all very funny.

