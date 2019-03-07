Enjoy 90 Seconds Of Stephen A. Smith Promo Outtakes In Front Of A Green Screen

03.07.19 2 hours ago

Twitter/@StephenASmith

Stephen A. Smith has built an empire out of being the most prominent provocateur on sports television, appearing on just about every program ESPN has to offer, from First Take in the morning, to his midday radio show, and often popping up on SportsCenter, Get Up!, and others to stay busy.

Part of what makes Smith so remarkable isn’t just his absurd work ethic and work rate, but that he sustains the same energy and passion no matter how long his day has been. This doesn’t just go for live hits, but in his promo work as well. When asked to deliver a high-energy promo for an upcoming show (his or someone else’s) he flips that switch and cuts an off the cuff 15-second plug on the spot.

Recently, Smith was asked to do some promo work in front of a green screen for…something. That’s not really important. What is important is that Smith decided to bless us with a 90 second video of him in front of a green screen doing goofy gestures and saying his most famous catchphrases like, “blasphemous” and “he’s a baaaadddd man.”

