The Writers Guild of America labor union is currently on strike, marking the largest labor stoppage that we’ve seen from the organization since their three-plus month long strike back in 2007. You can read up on why they are striking right here, and ever since it began earlier this month, plenty of individuals and organizations have expressed their support for the WGA.

This includes Stephen A. Smith, who backed the writers during a recent episode of the Know Mercy podcast. Smith told the story about his contract dispute with ESPN that led to him leaving the network in 2009, which he called “devastating” but stressed was “the best thing to ever happen to me in my life” because “I became a master of my business, which means I ultimately found out exactly what I was worth.”

Smith turning this into a point about, say, James Harden hitting free agency or Lamar Jackson’s now-resolved contract dispute would have made sense. But instead, he used this as a jumping off point to express support for the WGA.

Know your worth pic.twitter.com/dYtCqQahTn — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 18, 2023

“I say all of that to say, to the Writers Guild Association of America, you have a supporter in me,” Smith said. “And I think that, sooner than later, this strike will come to an end and we’ll all be blessed with you putting your wonderful talents on display, to make sure this nation and this world is entertained due to your brilliance as writers.”

Stephen A. Smith is right.