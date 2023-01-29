Stetson Bennett Was Arrested For Public Intoxication In Dallas

Three weeks ago, the Georgia Bulldogs put the biggest beatdown in bowl history on the TCU Horned Frogs, winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in a 65-7 romp in Los Angeles.

It was the second title in as many years for the Dawgs and quarterback Stetson Bennett, who cemented his place as an all-time Georgia football legend with an incredible performance and opened some eyes to his potential at the next level. Bennett, who famously made a Good Morning America appearance after Georgia’s first title still very clearly drunk from the night before, has been enjoying this second title just as much, and that appears to have gotten him into some trouble on Sunday morning.

Bennett was arrested for public intoxication at around 6 a.m. on Sunday in Old East Dallas after police responded to calls of a man “banging on doors in the area,” per police, via WFAA in Dallas. Bennett was found and booked on public intoxication charges, although police did not specify if he was the one banging on doors, ultimately being released shortly before 11 a.m.

On the whole, getting drunk and banging on doors is pretty low on the list of crimes that are bad, but it’s still not great decision-making from Bennett. For one, you’re in the city of the team you beat by 58, which means you’re not getting the benefit of the doubt from residents or law enforcement — if he did this in Athens or really anywhere in Georgia, he’d be driven straight to the nearest Waffle House to sober up and someone would pay for his meal. It’s also poor timing considering NFL teams are always watching and looking for things to knock a player down the board ahead of the Draft. Given Bennett’s profile is that of a game-manager without the elite arm talent or size of a top QB, he figures to be a later round pick anyway, and adding an arrest to his record isn’t ideal. At 25 years old, he’s not a young college kid either just being dumb, so Bennett will have a little explaining to do to teams when it comes to the interview round.