Sting Will Retire From Wrestling At AEW Revolution 2024

Sting, an icon in the world of professional wrestling, is officially hanging up his boots in 2024. Sting announced his decision on AEW’s Dynamite Wednesday night.

While it may not be good bye just yet… Thank you @Sting, from all of us#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6c8HC1pn7G — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 19, 2023

At 64 years old, Sting’s run in AEW may be one of his best. Unbeaten since joining the promotion in 2021, Sting quickly teamed up with Darby Allin and hasn’t turned back since, with a slew of classics late in his career.

He’s fresh off performing in front of more than 80,000 fans in London, England, as part of AEW’s All In event, where he and Allin defeated Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland in a coffin match. Ahead of All In, AEW’s founder Tony Khan had this to say about what it’s meant to have Sting apart of the roster and to give him this type of run at this point in his career.

“Sting stepped away from pro wrestling for several years and by all indications, he was going to retire. He felt he had a great run in him alongside his tag team partner, Darby Allin. He’s had some of the most exciting and memorable matches in AEW in the last several years and Sting has accumulated an undefeated record where Sting is, in many ways, the most successful wrestler in AEW,” Khan told Uproxx Sports.

“Every time he steps in the ring we try to pay tribute to his great career and how honored we are to have Sting with us.”

As the days and weeks wind down on Sting’s career, there’s no doubt Khan has something special for the icon’s sendoff.