Tony Khan Is Ready For AEW’s ‘Single Biggest Opportunity’ At All In

When the Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Denver Broncos at London’s Wembley Stadium in October last year, fans caught a clip that featured star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli as part of a promotional shoot for AEW’s English TV partner, ITV.

That brief crossover was Tony Khan’s early work in planting the seeds for the wrestling promotion’s eventual European debut. Khan, AEW’s founder and the Jags’ chief football strategy officer, has known for a long time that he wanted to run his first London show at Wembley, but admits the outpouring of interest has exceeded even their very optimistic early projections.

“We stand on the verge of breaking so many historical milestones,” Khan tells Uproxx Sports. “Certainly this will be the biggest wrestling event ever in Europe and one of the biggest events in history.”

As of this writing, AEW has sold more than 80,000 tickets and stands less than 800 tickets away from breaking the all-time paid ticket sales record — per WrestleTix, WWE set that record by selling 80,709 tickets for WrestleMania 32.

AEW has known of the significant interest in a large-scale show abroad, but Khan admits that Wembley wasn’t the only venue the promotion considered for its first All In show. Khan also considered Craven Cottage, the oldest football stadium in London and home to the Premier League’s Fulham FC, which boasts a record attendance of 49,335 from a soccer match in 1938. (Khan serves as the vice chairman and director of football operations for the club.)

“There’s two places I thought about,” Khan says. “One is also very dear to my heart, and that’s Craven Cottage. Wembley is, for a pro wrestling event, the more economical choice for many reasons. In that, you can have much more capacity for attendance since Wembley is a larger stadium by far, and also, the same wonderful charms of Craven Cottage and all the history of that magnificent venue. (Craven Cottage) poses so many challenges to loading in a pro wrestling event and it would cost millions more to produce the event at Craven Cottage than at Wembley.”

For Khan, the magnitude of this show hasn’t set in yet, although he calls it the “single biggest opportunity” the promotion has ever had. It follows the trend of taking a leap of faith like the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes did at the original All In back in 2018, which made history as a self-promoted independent show that sold 10,000 tickets.

The group that puts the Elite in All Elite Wrestling recently committed their collective futures to the promotion and are expected to be heavily involved in the show. The Young Bucks will feature prominently in another dream showdown with FTR over the AEW World Tag Team Championships, while Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Kota Ibushi will face off against Juice Robinson, Jay White, and Takeshita.