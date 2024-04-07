Awesome Truth claimed the Raw tag team championship and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory took the Smackdown tag team titles in the 6-pack tag team ladder match against DIY, New Catch Republic, New Day, and the Judgement Day at WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

The match started with everyone going after the Judgement Day. Damian Priest and Finn Balor were able to fight them off and tossed the New Day off a ladder. Priest threw a giant ladder onto Pete Dunne, then Tyler Bate stopped Balor from climbing, lifted him and the ladder onto his shoulders, and spun him around. On the outside, they both did backflips onto the competition.

Priest powerbombed Dunne into a ladder that Bate was climbing and both fell. R-Truth did the splits as Priest flew over the top rope then hit John Cena’s signature comeback on Balor, hit him with an Attitude Adjustment onto a ladder, then pinned Balor and counted to three — which, of course, did not matter in this match.

He then asked Johnny Gargano to hit Sweet Chin Music on Priest and set Tommaso Ciampa hit an inverted pedigree. R-Truth, Miz, Gargano, and Ciampa climbed up separate ladders to grab the belts but were knocked off by Waller and Theory, who then climbed up to claim the Smackdown tag titles.

SWEET CHIN MUSIC. PEDIGREE. But which team just retrieved the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania XL?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6phkXXnCTZ — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Bate and Dunne then powerbombed Waller over the top rope and through a ladder. New Day set Ciampa on a ladder and Xavier Woods dove from the rope with an elbow drop on the ladder. Kofi Kingston climbed up the ladder and did a backwards, no look dive outside of the ring. Gargano then did a float over the top rope DDT on Dunne through table on the outside.