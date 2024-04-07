Awesome Truth claimed the Raw tag team championship and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory took the Smackdown tag team titles in the 6-pack tag team ladder match against DIY, New Catch Republic, New Day, and the Judgement Day at WrestleMania 40 Night 1.
THEY DID IT!!!@RonKillings & @mikethemiz just became the NEW #WWERaw Tag Team Champions in an AWESOME #WrestleMania moment! pic.twitter.com/aZz5KMsqkc
The match started with everyone going after the Judgement Day. Damian Priest and Finn Balor were able to fight them off and tossed the New Day off a ladder. Priest threw a giant ladder onto Pete Dunne, then Tyler Bate stopped Balor from climbing, lifted him and the ladder onto his shoulders, and spun him around. On the outside, they both did backflips onto the competition.
big strong boi at #WrestleMania XL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/e0fLocIdHu
#WrestleMania and LADDERS.
What. A. Combo. 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CFN4eZBD2a
Priest powerbombed Dunne into a ladder that Bate was climbing and both fell. R-Truth did the splits as Priest flew over the top rope then hit John Cena’s signature comeback on Balor, hit him with an Attitude Adjustment onto a ladder, then pinned Balor and counted to three — which, of course, did not matter in this match.
R-Truth scores the pinfall at #WrestleMania!
Hey, wait a minute…. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L22DcxS5S3
He then asked Johnny Gargano to hit Sweet Chin Music on Priest and set Tommaso Ciampa hit an inverted pedigree. R-Truth, Miz, Gargano, and Ciampa climbed up separate ladders to grab the belts but were knocked off by Waller and Theory, who then climbed up to claim the Smackdown tag titles.
SWEET CHIN MUSIC. PEDIGREE.
But which team just retrieved the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania XL?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6phkXXnCTZ
Bate and Dunne then powerbombed Waller over the top rope and through a ladder. New Day set Ciampa on a ladder and Xavier Woods dove from the rope with an elbow drop on the ladder. Kofi Kingston climbed up the ladder and did a backwards, no look dive outside of the ring. Gargano then did a float over the top rope DDT on Dunne through table on the outside.
Ciampa slammed Bate off the top of the ladder, then JD McDonough hit R-Truth off the ladder and lifted Balor to climb.
CIAMPA, YOU MADMAN!!!! 😲😲😲😲😲😲#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hF7zR8FUcL
Looks like @jd_mcdonagh just faced the consequences at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/VtblUVRGhn
The New Day made the save, hit Balor with a chair, and flung McDonough over the top rope and through two tables. Priest then took out the New Day and started to climb the ladder. Miz tried to fight Priest off, but was chokeslammed from the ladder. R-Truth pulled Priest off the ladder, hit the Attitude Adjustment over the top rope, climbed the ladder, and grabbed the Raw tag team titles.