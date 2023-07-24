The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The post-Tom Brady era in Tampa officially begins this fall, with Baker Mayfield (72 OVR) getting another shot as a starter in the NFL. He has some real weapons with Mike Evans (90 OVR) and Chris Godwin (86 OVR) leading the receiving corps, but there are a few spots of bother on the offensive line and an unclear direction coming off a rather dismal offensive season last year. That said, the defense should be good again, with Vita Vea (88 OVR) up front, Lavonte David (91 OVR) at linebacker, and Antoine Winfield Jr (87 OVR) and Jamel Dean (85 OVR) leading a terrific secondary. In an NFC South that doesn’t have a dominant team, there’s room for the Bucs to possibly stay up top, but it’ll require Mayfield to be more consistent than he’s ever been as a starter and the defense to not miss a beat.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Buccaneers, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Baker Mayfield: 72

John Wolford: 60

Kyle Trask: 59

RB

Rachaad White: 75

Chase Edmonds: 73

Ke’Shawn Vaughn: 70

Patrick Laird: 68

Sean Tucker: 62

WR

Mike Evans: 90

Chris Godwin: 86

Russell Gage Jr.: 76

David Moore: 68

Trey Palmer: 68

Rakim Jarrett: 65

Kaylon Geiger: 64

Kade Warner: 63

Deven Thompkins: 62

TE

Cade Otton: 73

Ko Kieft: 65

Payne Durham: 63

Dominique Dafney: 62

David Wells: 57

Zach Triner: 26

LT

Tristan Wirfs: 92

RT

Luke Goedeke: 66

Justin Skule: 64

Grant Hermanns: 59

LG

Cody Mauch: 70

Nick Leverett: 68

Aaron Stinnie: 67

RG

Matt Feiler: 75

Brandon Walton: 64

C

Ryan Jensen: 87

Robert Hainsey: 72

John Molchon: 55

DT

Vita Vea: 88

Deadrin Senat: 70

Mike Greene: 63

LE

Calijah Kancey: 73

Logan Hall: 70

Pat O’Connor: 62

RE

Greg Gaines: 73

Willington Previlon: 60

C.J. Brewer: 59

LOLB

Shaquil Barrett: 80

Anthony Nelson: 69

Yaya Diaby: 67

MLB

Lavonte David: 91

Devin White: 79

Sirvocea Dennis: 67

K.J. Britt: 63

Ulysees Gilbert III: 63

Jeremy Banks: 60

J.J. Russell: 60

ROLB

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: 74

Jose Ramirez: 64

Cam Gill: 63

Charles Snowden: 62

CB

Jamel Dean: 85

Carlton Davis III: 81

Zyon McCollum: 67

Josh Hayes: 66

Anthony Chesley: 65

Don Gardner: 64

Duron Lowe: 62

Keenan Isaac: 61

SS

Ryan Neal: 81

Christian Izien: 64

Nolan Turner: 62

FS

Antoine Winfield Jr.: 87

Dee Delaney: 63

Kaevon Merriweather: 63

K

Chase McLaughlin: 75

P

Jake Camarda: 76