There aren’t many things that are universally considered “the best.” It’s awfully rare to get everyone on the same page like that, so while it happens, it takes something really special to reach a consensus. In the world of college football highlight videos, for example, there’s one that sticks out above the rest: The nearly 10-minute video of former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin. If you know, you know. If you don’t, watch:

More than 23 million people have watched the decade-old video, which shows Austin — who stood 5’8 but was impossible to bring down and an all-time nightmare in the open field — embarrassing defenses during his time in Morgantown. If you say “the Tavon Austin video” to the right person, they will know exactly what you are talking about. And in a wonderful clip that made its way around social media this week, Austin got the chance to show this to someone who never saw him during his college days, his daughter, Ayva.

Tavon Austin showing his daughter his college mixtape for the first time is so wholesome 🥹 (via anakar1a_/TT) pic.twitter.com/o3NBK1JsIq — Overtime (@overtime) January 19, 2024

The moment that she realizes that her dad was on the screen is just wonderful, and the amazed look on her face is pretty par for the course when someone watches this video for the first time. Now, dear reader, we would like to challenge you to let someone else feel this sense of wonder and show the Tavon Austin highlight video to a football fan who has never seen it before.