One day out from the NFL Draft and a team viewed as a potential landing spot for a quarterback has made a trade to bring in a signal caller. In news first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos came to terms on a trade that will send Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Mile High City.

In exchange, Pelissero reports that Carolina will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The news was confirmed by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who added an interesting nugget: Even though Bridgewater will theoretically compete with Drew Lock in Denver, the Broncos are still not ruling out the possibility of selecting a signal caller with the No. 9 selection on Thursday night.

It’s not a surprise that Carolina moved on from Bridgewater, as the team made a deal to acquire Sam Darnold from the New York Jets earlier this offseason. Both teams are still viewed as potential landing spots for a quarterback in the first round, although both have arguably bigger holes than quarterback on both sides of the ball, especially if they plan on rolling with the guys they have on their respective rosters for the next year or two.

Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers last season, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 279 yards and five scores.