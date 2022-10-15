Tennessee Stunned Alabama In A 52-49 Win On A Last Second Field Goal

The game of the week in college football was in Knoxville, Tennessee, where two undefeated teams met in an annual rivalry (that hasn’t felt like one in quite some time) as Alabama made the trip north to face the Volunteers.

The Vols jumped out to an early 21-7 lead as they were simply unstoppable offensively, with Hendon Hooker orchestrating a lethal passing attack that was headlined by Jalin Hyatt, who caught six passes for 207 yards and five touchdowns, as the Tide struggled to cover him all night up the seams.

However, as one would expect from Alabama, they fought back to tie things up on a few occasions, with Bryce Young putting forth a ridiculous performance with 455 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs had 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help the Tide reel the Vols back in.

In a game dominated by the offenses, it was a defensive play that seemed like it might be the difference in the fourth quarter when a bad mesh from Hooker and his running back left the football on the turf for Dallas Turner, who gladly scooped it up for a touchdown to give Alabama their first touchdown lead of the day.

A SCOOP AND SCORE! Alabama capitalizes on a mistake by the Vols. pic.twitter.com/QwbyA2xSnZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

The Vols would strike back with another touchdown from Hooker to Hyatt, and the tension was palpable in Knoxville.

1! 2! 3! 4! 5! Jalin Hyatt's FIFTH receiving touchdown of the day ties it for the Vols. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/KuCFZGE89G — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Alabama would march into field goal range, but the monkey’s paw of college kickers curled and the kick stayed wide right, leaving things tied at 49-49 with 21 seconds to play.

After quickly getting to midfield, the Vols were able to connect on one more deep pass to Bru McCoy to get them in range with two seconds to play to avoid overtime.

TENNESSEE IN FIELD GOAL RANGE! SO CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/gVXGcQkvMK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Vols kicker Chase McGrath was able to get just enough on the ball — that was maybe tipped at the line — to creep over the crossbar from 40 yards out to send Neyland Stadium into pandemonium.

TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN ALABAMA AND THE FANS ARE STORMING THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM. WHAT A WIN FOR THE VOLS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

AND DOWN COME THE GOAL POSTS. pic.twitter.com/rvqD95itt9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

It was a wild game that delivered on everything anyone could’ve hoped for — unless you are an Alabama fan — and any questions about how legit the Vols offense is were answered in a big way as Hooker made his Heisman case on the biggest stage in the sport so far this year.