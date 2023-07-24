The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Tennessee Titans

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Tennessee Titans come into the 2023 season with a chance to compete in a weak division, but also with plenty of question marks about their squad, both this season and for the future. Ryan Tannehill (76 OVR) is still on the roster as the starter, but Will Levis (69 OVR) is the heir apparent after being selected in the second round of the 2023 Draft by the Titans. Derrick Henry (94 OVR) is still the star of the offense, but will be running behind an offensive line that is not highly rated (one player over a 75 OVR). The recent signing of DeAndre Hopkins will give Tannehill (or Levis) a big time target, but because he wasn’t on the roster when ratings were revealed, he doesn’t have one as of now. On defense, Kevin Byard (92 OVR) and Jeffery Simmons (89 OVR) lead the way, but Mike Vrabel’s defense has some questions in the secondary beyond Byard and on the interior of their line. Vrabel has a tendency to get the most out of his bunch, but to keep pace with the Jaguars, they’ll need their offense to find a way to be more explosive this season.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Titans, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Ryan Tannehill: 76

Will Levis: 69

Malik Willis: 66

RB

Derrick Henry: 94

Tyjae Spears: 73

Hassan Haskins: 69

Julius Chestnut: 66

Jonathan Ward: 65

WR

DeAndre Hopkins: N/A

Treylon Burks: 75

Chris Moore: 73

Kyle Philips: 71

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 70

Colton Dowell: 66

Mason Kinsey: 64

Racey McMath: 64

Reggie Roberson Jr: 62

TE

Chigoziem Okonkwo: 71

Josh Whyle: 65

Trevon Wesco: 65

Alize Mack: 57

Kevin Rader: 57

Morgan Cox: 28

LT

Andre Dillard: 72

Jaelyn Duncan: 65

RT

Nicholas Petit-Frere: 70

John Ojukwu: 61

Andrew Rupcich: 61

LG

Peter Skoronski: 76

Dillon Radunz: 68

John LeGlue: 59

RG

Daniel Brunskill: 69

Jamarco Jones: 64

Jordan Roos: 56

C

Aaron Brewer: 68

Corey Levin: 63

James Empey: 60

DT

Teair Tart: 78

Tyler Shelvin: 66

Curtis Brooks: 63

Jayden Peevy: 61

LE

Denico Autry: 81

Naquan Jones: 62

RE

Jeffery Simmons: 89

Jaleel Johnson: 64

LOLB

Arden Key: 74

Rashad Weaver: 67

Zach McCloud: 61

MLB

Azeez Al-Shaair: 77

Ben Niemann: 71

Monty Rice: 69

Chance Campbell: 64

Jack Gibbens: 64

Luke Gifford: 61

ROLB

Harold Landry III: 81

Sam Okuayinonu: 59

CB

Sean Murphy-Bunting: 78

Kristian Fulton: 76

Roger McCreary: 75

Caleb Farley: 74

Elijah Molden: 71

Chris Jackson: 69

Eric Garror: 63

Steven Jones Jr: 62

Tre Avery: 62

SS

Amani Hooker: 79

Josh Thompson: 64

Shyheim Carter: 63

Matthew Jackson: 62

FS

Kevin Byard: 92

Mike Brown: 63

Tyreque Jones: 62

K

Caleb Shudak: 65

Trey Wolff: 63

P

Ryan Stonehouse: 82