Texas Took Down Oklahoma In A Red River Showdown For The Ages

There are few things in sports like a rivalry game in college football that lives up to the gravity of the two programs involved. We got exactly that on Saturday afternoon, as the 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns and the seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners met up for the 113th Red River Showdown. By the time the dust settled, the Longhorns ushered in a whole new round of Texas is back jokes, as Tom Herman’s squad came out on top in a thriller, 48-45.

The story of the game, at least for the first three quarters, was that the Longhorns looked like they were going to stomp their heated rivals. Texas took a 45-24 lead into the game’s final frame, as the defense found a way to swarm Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman contender Kyler Murray. On the other side of the ball, sophomore signal caller Sam Ehlinger kept making plays against a Sooner defense that had plenty of skeptics coming into this week.