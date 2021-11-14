Texas Tech Upset Iowa State Thanks To A Walk-Off 62-Yard Field Goal

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were 10.5-point home underdogs against Iowa State on Saturday night. Despite giving up a fourth quarter lead, they managed to get the job done, 41-38, thanks to one of the craziest field goals you will ever see.

The Red Raiders went up by 10 with just under 11 minutes left in the game, but the lead they built up wasn’t quite enough. Iowa State managed to score on their ensuing drive, force a three and out, and get the ball back with enough time to get into field goal range. Their kicker, Andrew Mevis, hit a 29-yard boot with a minute left to tie things up at 38.

And then, Tech made magic happen. They got the ball down to Iowa State’s 44 and, for some reason, figured that it would be better to kick a 62-yard field goal instead of trying for a hail mary. And by god, it worked, as Jonathan Garibay lined it up and kicked the ball real hard. While it was from Justin Tucker distance, there was never a doubt from the moment it left his foot.

62-YARD GAME-WINNING FG FOR TEXAS TECH. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/evtVR9uTRr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2021

You will be shocked to know that no one on Texas Tech’s radio broadcast could comprehend that this happened.

AS CALLED ON TEXAS TECH RADIO: pic.twitter.com/y053W0kawZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2021

One of the best kickers in America, Garibay’s career-long was 48 yards. Here’s to hoping he gets to keep trying increasingly longer and longer field goals now that we know he has this kind of leg.