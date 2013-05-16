The Arrested Development Frozen Banana Stand Popped Up At Yankee Stadium

There’s always a $230 million payroll in the banana stand.

If you haven’t heard, the folks at Netflix have been sending the legendary big yellow joint/Bluth company frozen banana stand around New York City to promote May 26th’s ‘Arrested Development’ season 4 premiere. This act, by itself, gives season 4 of ‘Arrested’ 100% more promotion than it had in three seasons at Fox.

Courtesy of @BaldVinny comes this pic of the stand outside of Yankee Stadium, qualifying it as “sports” enough for me to write about it here, and possibly add it as the show’s 16th best sports moment.

New working theory: Alex Rodriguez needed hip surgery because he ran into The Wall.