The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 4/17/14: Lions And Tigers and Bros, Oh My!

Hey special friends! Let’s kick this long weekend into high gear, or at the very least a solid neutral, and talk about wrestling! But first:
– Meet Me There, the movie written by my very best friend that I’m sure you’ve heard of by now, has announced new screening in select cities! They could be close to you! Go check and see!
– This week at The Mandible Claw, Brandon and I talked about…a whole bunch of stuff. Everyone loves stuff, right?
– Like, comment, share, tumbl, tweet, and read this column aloud to tiny British orphans by candlelight. Or just tweet a link. I don’t judge.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. Let’s be social – together!
This week on Impact: I make it through the whole report without making a joke about someone’s monster balls.
I liked the Sanada/Tigre Uno match. I agree it could, and should, have been longer, but it was still a fun match. And the announcing crew did talk up Tigre Uno and Sanada some, though I agree they spent way too much time talking about completely unrelated things (something JBL, Lawler, and Maggle are also consistently guilty of). They gave Sanada a nice video package before the match, so they’re at least somewhat trying to get these guys over.
Yes, it’s a far cry from the glorious wonder that was mid-90s WCW cruiserweight division, but it’s the closest the X division has gotten to that in a couple years. Not that I can trust TNA to keep it going, but for the time being, at least, they’re heading in the right direction with the X division.
Now, where’s mah X Cup? Gimme mah X Cup, dammit!
The only thing that bugged me were the extended cuts to the announcers table that just seemed REEEAALLY long.. Especially DURING a match…
The problem being, of course, that Lawler, JBL, Tazz and Tenay (and to an extent Cole) were all part of wrestling and wrestling commentary during the Monday Night Wars, when you had to sell the uppercard to get people to stick around (or at least so thought Bischoff and Vince). Jim Ross was guilty of it too, but there’s a reason he is exempt from that criticism: he came up as a disciple of Gordon Solie, for whom THIS VERY HOLD (let alone match) was the most important thing. So JR had the directive to sell the rest of the show, yeah, but he also couldn’t go back on years of training selling the current match as it happens.
The problem now is that Tenay and Tazz are all anybody’s got for TNA, and WWE really can’t let go of a) the beloved retread who had a heart attack live on stage b) the guy who served very professionally while that all was going on and c) the guy who filled in and did a decent job till he got comfortable.
Why did Brandon Stroud deliver a guest appearence by Himself when he apparently wrote the review?
Also by the by could I do a B&W for ONO:JW2 seeing as I saw it live. (Well except for the main event and 6KO Tag Team Elimination match.)
The changeover has been kinda hinky. It’ll be fixed soon! I assure you I very much did write the rest of it, though.
Yeah, no idea why that’s happening. The back end says she’s the author. We’re trying to figure out some stuff.
Oh man Dixie…demanding that she deserves money for “someone” stealing her idea to have a wrestler grow a beard. And I guess she came up with original things like “Miiiiiister…Aaaaaandersoooonnnn……*long pause*………..Aaaaaandersonnnn” all by herself?
I dunno how much more of this I can take.
1. Ugh. Kurt Angle is back.
2. The Knockouts and the X-Division are shells of what they were before the Hogan-Bischoff blight settled on this company.
3. I think the main reason Bully Ray gets put over time after time is that he has good mic skills, which is not something which can be said for a majority of TNA talent.
4. I like EY, and despite my better judgement, I will be cautiously optimistic about his title run.
5. I miss smarmy heel Magnus already. Best character turn on the show in ages.
6. Jeff Hardy should never stop doing Willow.
7. EC3 is a definite bright spot every week.
8. MVP is failing. Whatever angle they were trying with him is failing.
9. The hell are the tag teams? We’re down to the Bromans and the Wolves and…? You’re making me long for Devon, Chavo and the British Invasion.
10. What, no Anderson and Samuel Shaw awkwardness this week? Thank the wrestling gods.
I want to love you TNA, but you keep slapping me in the face.
I could not have said it better.
pretty much exactly what most everyone are thinking.
The highlight of the chunk of the show i saw, was the Willow Umbrellas available in the TNA Shop.
/facepalm at worsting that Monster’s Ball match.
seconded.
That last section sounded like you’re giving up on this shtick, Danielle. Please say you aren’t.
I am not a fan of this Tigre Uno fellow.
I blame Tidy Cats.
Who needs more than one cat?
I think I said this before but if TNA was at least NXT level fun & entertaining it would be a quantum leap EC3, Spud , Willow, the new Magnus persona and what could be a good X division are the only spots I truly like. I like Eric Young but I dont trust the writers to do anything fun with him.( I miss the EY / Joseph Park bits). Was MVP ever good? Why do his suits always look like they don’t fit? You CAN have a show with good wrestling AND entertaining characters. Everybody doesn’t have to be mad at everybody else ALL the time.
perfectly put, brother. been thinking the same thing for months and months till it drove me crazy…
I Judge each episode of Impact by how long it takes me to watch it on the DVR. This episode took 15 minutes. I’m with Cami the Highlight was easily the Willow umbrellas but if they don’t cackle like Hardy does when you spin them TNA is really missing out on something special.
Now I want a Trent? / EC3 team or feud.
I actually really loved the MVP/aries promo. partially because aries is finally back and is awesome as usuall, but mostly because MVP (and I can’t believe it’s mostly because of something MVP did!) provided an explanation to aries’s sudden disappearance since lockdown based on storyline continuation like they actually watch their show and remember stuff from long enough! also, because MVP (AGAIN! can’t believe…) mentioned joe and didn’t forget him.
EC3 & Spud’s entrance alone made the match worth it. but Willow’s entrance added to that made it more than even that!
I definitely love the stick figure superkick drawing with “NOT SORRY!” written under it on storm’s shirt.