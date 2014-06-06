The Best And Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/6/14: The American Don Wests

– I’ll be at Smash Wrestling this weekend, because one weekend without going to a wrestling show was apparently unbearable. Chris Hero vs. Watanabe is gonna rule, so if you can, come out and watch them beat the tar out of each other, and maybe say hello and get a high five from yours truly. Or Chris Hero. I’m sure he’d high five you if you asked.
– Like this on Facebook, tweet it, comment, post it on your Livejournal, whatever you gotta do to get more people reading. We like new readers almost as much as we like gifs of athletes getting hit in the junk.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. I just adopted a cat, so I promise it’s worth it.
This week on Impact: I just quit smoking. Guess how much this episode made me regret that? Also, BRAM. AHHHHH.
I believe that’s called milligram.
I believe this is called mistake.
I believe that’s called milksteak.
Danielle, please switch off the one million Nielsen boxes you’ve somehow acquired so that Impact gets canceled and you can recap ROH for us. You’re too good a writer to be stuck sifting through the litter box that is TNA.
That’s kind of exactly right. I’ve never enjoyed the “THIS IS SEXIEST” paragraphs that Brandon puts into his columns and they usually feel like he’s reaching. But he’s a good writer who’s writing about something he tends to enjoy.
Danielle doesn’t have any obligation to write an article I like but I legitimately don’t get who is going to enjoy reading these articles. If you hate nearly everything you’re watching, it’s not going to be a lot of fun to read the article week in, week out.
None of this is Danielle’s fault. She doesn’t pick the show, she’s writing about wrestling for a wrestling site and appeared to get stuck with the TNA job. I don’t want her pretending that something was awesome when she thought it wasn’t. But every time I click on one of these, the feeling I’m left with after the article is Impact is awful and Danielle doesn’t like watching it.
@blackhawksfan I went through that so many times. you put it better than I ever could.
but now that I kinda took a break from IMPACT (maybe until someone tells me slammiversary was worth it, or the new york shows come…), and need someone to review this for me, I’m finding why others who don’t watch the show and only come here for jokes want Danielle to keep at it (maybe. maaaybe…)
Tazz and…whoever that other announcer is, Tenay? They’re like Michael Cole turned up to 10,000 with their over-selling of how interesting some stuff is. When the Circus freaks come out they just DON’T STOP. “oh man look…crazzy steve jumped over Rebel! He’s jumpin all around! Now look he threw those balloons there onto the ground! That’s crazzy man!!” (To their credit though, that is crazy because you shouldn’t be able to throw balloons on the ground like they’re shovels. They should float)
Also hate them during Wibbity Willow matches. ALL THEY DO is say how Willow is Jeff Hardy, but completely unpredictible. Then Willow proceeds to execute Jeff Hardy’s entire predictible moveset from the Playstation 1 days of WWF Smackdown games. “Whoa man! He just dropkicked him!”, “watch out he’s going to the top rope! Swanton bomb! This guy is so unpredictible!”
It’s so bizarre to watch 90s WCW with Tenay. It’s like a different person.
He was happy then.
the commentators on both RAW and IMPACT are the most irritating and biggest reasons I decided to stop watching both shows. (that, and how long they are… NXT being one, good hour of weekly wrestling spoiled me, pretty much.)
I long for the days of Joey Styles,Jim Ross, Paul Heyman, etc doing the play by play on wrestling. On both shows they either don’t care ( Tenay and Cole) or are trying to put themselves over ( Jerry Lawler and Taz).
Thanks Danielle! Your writing is a pleasure to read!
Best…Paul Dini/ Zatanna reference.
Yeah I have felt for sometime it may be in everyone’s best interest for Danielle to get a TNA break.It is not a good product and her understandable frustration with it is coming thru. I love the columns and agree on most points but maybe she can cover NXT for a while.
So much of TNA is fixable but they seemed determined to make this show unlikable and make no sense at all.
EC3 ,Spud, Dixie, Brooke, Zema Ion, Magnus and even Bram have potential to stars if given a legit shot and stories that make any sense. I even like the Menagerie and why has Abyss/ Joseph Park Monster lawyer not happened?
Where is the TV title? Its still listed on their website. Why is the EY on his show not the same guy on Impact?
Seriously I want TNA to be enjoyable and entertaining and its frustrating THEY don’t seem to care about that as much as I do.
So much aggressive stupidity in this show, and so many wonderful talents being wasted… :(
I know Alvarez just announced he’s done reviewing Impact because of how bad this episode was. Danielle should keep reviewing so she can be the sole survivor of the impact wars.
I enjoy your writing and your podcasts but I’m reading this and just feeling bad. Can we get a kickstarter going so you can buy and review every Chikara show or shady illegal Dragon Gate streams?
Dragon Gate (not DGUSA, although they’re also pretty good) has been one of the secret best promotions this year, man. I read Voices of Wrestling reviews and catch up on the matches they suggest, and I find Dragon Gate’s the most enjoyable promotion in the world to watch. probably as much as NXT.
All I can focus on when I watch Impact is the sound of the ring. It irks me for some reason. That’s how bad Impact is.
1- just want to take a moment to say how much I appreciate you appreciating Robbie E’s genius secret charisma that the dude has had since ever and only gets to show in youtube shows like “THE LIST, BRO!” or “Spin Cycle!” or these little “Backstage segments!”
2- as long as Rockstar Spud is a thing, your theory isn’t completely right, Bro-stroud, is it now? he asks a 3-year old kid if he plays football or soccer or anything, and then tells him straight to his face that he’s pretty boring when he answers that he doesn’t, and everyone, including the kid’s family, everybody in the hall way that’s in the shot of the camera, sanada who doesn’t understand english even and the little kid himslef, laugh so hard and consider a fun, unforgettable experience. the man is magic. he’s the most magical in all of wrestling. he’s what bayley is if she wore Mr. Bruce Tharpe’s suits and tried, but failed at, acting mean with everybody all the time to get accepted by her… mother? seriously, how is Rockstar Spud treating Madam Dixie as his mother and EC3 as his big brother and best friend in the world all the time (even outside of IMPACT) not everybody else’s shoot favourite thing in all of wrestling and not just mine?!