The Best And Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/6/14: The American Don Wests

Hey friends! It’s that time of the week again. Did you watch Impact? I know I certainly did!

– I’ll be at Smash Wrestling this weekend, because one weekend without going to a wrestling show was apparently unbearable. Chris Hero vs. Watanabe is gonna rule, so if you can, come out and watch them beat the tar out of each other, and maybe say hello and get a high five from yours truly. Or Chris Hero. I’m sure he’d high five you if you asked.

– Like this on Facebook, tweet it, comment, post it on your Livejournal, whatever you gotta do to get more people reading. We like new readers almost as much as we like gifs of athletes getting hit in the junk.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. I just adopted a cat, so I promise it’s worth it.

This week on Impact: I just quit smoking. Guess how much this episode made me regret that? Also, BRAM. AHHHHH.