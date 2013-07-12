The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/12/13: Where The Surf Is High And The Seagulls Cry

Hello lovelies! How have you been? We gave you the old RUSSO SWERVE last week, so hopefully you’re not too mad. It was fun (a little weird, but fun), and hey! At least you know one of us can’t wear a leather jacket with track pants. A few things:
This week on Impact: A new MEMber, tag team SHENANIGANS, and Joseph Park. I missed that guy like the deserts miss the rain. Shall we?
I want Quinton to only wear suits that have been wrapped in a Rampage Jackson graphic like his monster truck.
Also, agreed about AJ Styles and his Calf Killer (AKA Calf crusher/calf slicer). It’s a rad submission.
also his beautiful theme, right ? :)
Holy shit, MEM, that music
they ripped that off from Winter!!1!
Worst theme of all time
whyyy ?! I really like it :(
Sounds like final fantasy 8 music. I approve.
If I was ever going to mix and mash WWE and TNA: It would just be 2 hours of Joseph Park and Emma being Joseph Park and Emma and then like 40 minutes of Taryn Terrell/ Gail Kim/ AJ Lee/ Paige/ Mickie James/ Natalya Elimination Chamber with Yoshi Tatsu and William Regal commentating (Because Yoshi’s Japanese, I dig Japan.)
So. . . was Jeff Hardy on the receiving end of an alien bukkakke?
Danielle, you deserve to be named a saint because I don’t know how you can watch this garbage on a weekly basis. Reading some of the stuff happening on TNA makes me appreciate even the worst of Raw episodes (like episode 998).
With that said, OMFG!!!!!!!! That Knockouts Ladder match was incredible!!!!!!
Taryn Terell’s Dragon Sleeper choke on Gail Kim as Kim is dangling off the ladder was INSANE. Someone needs to send this to people of high power in the WWE and tell them they need to get their shit together with the Diva’s division.
I thought the show was above-average, maybe even “enjoyable”. I was also expecting (hoping?) for a PARKNADO in the report, but oh well.
Very solid episode of Impact this week, and I love (LOVE!!) “random” tag pairings via a Lethal Lottery (TM?). However, I must disagree on one point, Danielle. I can’t stand it when the tag pairings get overly predictable. Yes, a little mixing and matching of tag teams can be fun, as I enjoyed the dynamic between Daniels and Kazarian facing each other. But…did they have to leave that match until the end? Once it got down to the final four, it became too obvious what the final matchup would be. For that matter, OF COURSE Magnus and Mr. Anderson end up on a team together. Yes, I get that they have to continues their storyline, but it can be just as fun to see random guys wrestle together who don’t necessarily have a grudge (see Jeff Hardy rolling his eyes at Park’s over-zealousness).
I know Brandon has mentioned this before in reference to when WCW used to do their Battle Bowl series (which was generally great), but eventually every match became teammates facing each other and enemies forced to team. I realize TNA only had three of these matches, so it wasn’t that bad, but still… The lottery gimmick can be great if it’s used sparingly, but it can be just as fun (maybe more) if they run it honestly (or at least, with a little less predictability).
they already did that on the actuall “wild card tag team tournament one night only ppv” ! (which I thought was kinda fun a little bit but didn’t give a lot of “wrestling” if that’s what you look for like me)
we saw pairing such as joseph park with bobby roode, daniels with joe and even chavo guerrero with rob van dam (UGH !) but at the same time it had the obvious aces & 8’s pairings together with knux and devon or doc and briscoe and such …
“And if he gets all those points, then he’ll be in first… by a mile!”
More like Main Event Math-ia, amirite?
Also, Danielle, I made you a Joe Park picture incase this week sucked, turns out it didn’t.
[IMG]http://i40.tinypic.com/669068.jpg[/IMG]
…oh my god.
+Park
For some reason I feel like when ever the knockouts have a great match, Brooke Hogan takes credit for it. That’s just how Hogan’s work, right?
This was not a terrible episode.If anything it shows that TNA can be better . Totally agree with you about many points. I turn the sound OFF when ever Bully ray has a mic in his hand. We all have internet access so why are they still selling the Brooke/Bully story? The segment where Taz was away from the commentary..more of this PLEASE!!!! By that I mean keep him as far away from a mike as possible. Joseph Park YES!!! Rampage Jackson..NO!! Mr.Anderson, was he ever good? I was boycotting the WWE for a while so never saw him in his “prime” all I know is he absolutely is stealing a paycheck from TNA. The knockouts match was good and yes ,this is how Knockouts/Divas matches should roll. If I see one more WWE match where Kaitlyn almost hurts herself or her opponent because the other Diva(not you AJ my love ,or Natalya) don’t know how to take bump or are just bad I will scream.
What is this TNA thing?
wait .. are you hinting that jigsaw (rubix) might come and perform in next week’s special IMPACT (destination X) ?!
will you love it even more if the young bucks (generation me) also pay a visit on that day ? :)
but seriously, the young bucks vs bad influence ladder match from TNA’s one night only hardcore justice PPV was another “favourite wrestling match of the year !” candidate over there along with bryan vs rollins (or any bryan vs shield match), cena vs punk, aries vs roode and bad influence vs dirty heels a couple weeks ago … no, it WAS “my personal favourite wrestling match of the year so far !!!” indeed !
the rest of the ppv got some delightful things like shark boy, father james mitchell, bully ray being a serious “bully” without much shouting (!) joseph park (ofcourse) and even funaki ! (and it isn’t ruined by taz because JB is tenay’s partner on that night ! although the IZ crowd are their usuall horrible selves)
you “need” to buy it or stream it or watch it in anyway possible if for nothing other than the young bucks vs bad influence terrific ladder !
You know, I think I completely missed that pay per view, did they even mention it on Impact?
they didn’t mention it or more than 10 seconds, sadly … and I only knew about it because of their channel on youtube.
anyways, if you can’t watch the whole thing, you gotta at least watch the bad influence/young bucks ladder match in any way possible !!! you . just . HAVE TO ! it’s THE B-E-S-T !!!
also, great Great GREAT write up, Danielle ! I think that this edition of B&W of IMPACT is my favourite one of all the ones you’ve done ever !! I just love it ! all of it !!! thank you.
i liked that ladder match alot as well. my only nitpick was the figure four on the ladder. terrell had to blatantly grab her own leg to stay on the ladder so gail could lock it in. other than that, a fantastic match.
Hats off Danielle for writing this column week in and week out tolerating the 95% of crap and 5% of redeeming stuff that happens every week.This show though had 20% redemption thanks to an awesome women’s bout with a unique ending.
And whatever happened to the Rampage Angle nose twitching fest that happened some time back?
angle told him that he wants him to be ready before they “fight”.
however, I’d like to also say that IMPACT isn’t as bad as you guys think it is (or at least I’m the only one that feels that way around here) and I would be really happy to recap it every week if I were Danielle ! but still, no one EVER can be as delightful and write as well as Danielle can, so I’m super happy and thankful to have her :)
That’s still no logical reason for him to be part of MEM. Unless they want to pull of a stupid swerve and have Quinton betray Angle to join Aces & 8’s or you know at least cost them their match at Bound for Glory.
Have a bad feeling though that they’ll be doing MEM stuff like Gut Check with Angle and Sting being Al Snow and Rampage as Brisco with Angle training and judging Rampage and finally give his worthless seal of approval that he’s ready to fight.
Sorry don’t know why it came as a new thread of comment. That was in reply to @themosayat
gotta agree with you to an extent .. but since I don’t care about the whole MEM vs aces & 8’s thing now, I don’t mind them doing whatever they want to do with that !
seriously, all I’m waiting from the MEM vs aces & 8’s storyline to achieve is to put out the aces & 8’s for good, be something that we can refer to as one of magnus’s accomplishments in the future when he becomes a world champion in his hometown in the next UK tour or something AND just get IMPACT’s ratings up (because sadly, TNA’s audiance are mostly above 40 years old that just want to live their past by watching this sort of old-school feeling show and only few of people that want change and want things to be better with young guys taking over and no more factions’ wars in TNA)
Taz quote of the night: I ve dealt with appliances in my business.
you have to make this a weekly feature here :)
I’m sorry, but while the match may have been good, hair tied to the ring ropes is a HORRIBLE finish. Long hair comes out of a knot with nary a tug.
?!
Hair is not like string or rope. If you tie it to something with a simple knot, all it would take to break the knot is a quick jerk in the opposite direction.
how do you know that?
Because I had hair halfway down to my ass for the better part of a decade. A simple knot tied into hair has about as much strength as a balsa wood glider.
but I thought I saw her struggling and moving in all directions to at least convince us that it really tied her for a second there.
1980s TV show was exactly right. This is what you get when Hulk Hogan and his Alaska sized ego are in your company with a say so.
1. I’m all full of Magnus and can’t stomach any more. 2. Mickie James vs Gail Kim should be the main event when that match happens.
this ladder match should’ve been the main event in this IMPACT !
That’s 100% true. Part of the reason why the gauntlet match was bad was that it didn’t live up to the ladder match and that Magnus won.
I really Really REALLY wanted roode to win and achieve revenge on magnus’s past win against him ! and also to get to the lead with 25 points.
roode having 0 points until now is a crime no matter how you look at it .. and I’m not just saying so because he’s one of my favourite 5 wrestlers of all time.
Yeah it was right there to have Bobby Roode get the win and sneak in the lead to give Magnus some damn competition.
What the hell? Is Magnus their Cena now?