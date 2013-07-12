The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/12/13: Where The Surf Is High And The Seagulls Cry

Hello lovelies! How have you been? We gave you the old RUSSO SWERVE last week, so hopefully you’re not too mad. It was fun (a little weird, but fun), and hey! At least you know one of us can’t wear a leather jacket with track pants. A few things:

– Last week I wrote about NXT, my one chance to write hundreds of adoring words about dudes who were legitimately in Chikara until Rubix gets on a weekly show. If you ever want to know how my sleep-deprived brain feels about Antonio Cesaro, go here. Brandon wrote the Impact column, so if you want to know how positive he is about a show he actually liked, go here.

– The Air Sex World Championships Documentary Kickstarter only has a day left, so if you want to get on the air boner bandwagon, and make it possible for the world to appreciate Chris Trew, Air Sex, and my badass UltraMantis back patch, go here to donate. Don’t forget: it’s not the size of the donation, it’s how you use it.

– We like when you share stuff – dreams, ideas, cats on treadmill videos, vegan donuts – so share this report wherever you can. Like us on Facebook. Follow me on twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. Internet friendsies!

This week on Impact: A new MEMber, tag team SHENANIGANS, and Joseph Park. I missed that guy like the deserts miss the rain. Shall we?