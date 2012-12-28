The Best And Worst Of TNA Impact 12/27/12: The Styles Kaz

Hola, lovelies! I am riding high on a Christmas full of Jack Swagger action figures, talking Chewbaccas, and a shockingly great (mostly) episode of Impact. I hope you’re all ready for a heck of a lot of bests, because I am full of leftover festive cheer and also coffee and I am ready to get to it! But first things first:
This week on Impact, gratuitous heel on heel action, Bully Ray proves that even he doesn’t watch this show, and Mr. Anderson takes them both because he is…whatever the Mr. Anderson equivalent is of hardcore.
If Impact was just Joseph Park doing collar-and-elbow tie-ups and Kaz doing his AJ Styles voice, it’d be my favorite show on TV. Great report, Danielle. (and I’m only saying that because you’re a woman!)
I don’t watch much of the show, but I will say that glittery ring gear is indeed the best thing ever.
Bully Ray, Kevin M, and Danielle are the TNA version of The Shield, except they wear plaid.
Another dynamite B&W! (Full Disclosure: I’ll go nuts for any Forever Comfy references that come my way.)
You mean what do you, Bully, Kevin and ME have in common: [instagram.com]
BEST
/runs out to buy that shirt
BEST X 2
/runs out to buy another one
Where can I get that shirt?
Good gawrsh, that is a full and manly beard.
Only on page 2 and I love about twenty things already.
I’d say there are about five hundred things in this B/W I love. This is amazing stuff.
Thanks Mobsy! You’re the best.
I’d like to thank you for all of this, but most of all the introduction of “Flamingest-Pantsed Liar” in to my lexicon.
This B&W is effing fabulous
Thank you!
haven’t watched IMPACT yet (we don’t have spike tv in my country .. or the usa tv or whatever .. I have been watching wwe and tna on internet forever) but I still came here to see the report first! and I’ve just finished page one … but before I continue I just wanna say to you danielle that after 3 reports only, I’m so invested in this that if you ever decide to stop writing best and worst from impact I’ll really get so depressed in real life that I’ll lock myself away from everyone (and my computer (and my mobiles)) for a whole day and just cry for real !!! and I’m a man ! a tough one too !!
“Worst: CHAVO GET AWAY FROM THE RING NO ONE WANTS YOU HERE”
Legit LOL moment when I read that. Great report!
I completely imagine someone batting Chavo’s nose with a newspaper as they say that.
I hope someone powerful in TNA reads this, and then hires me to be that person.
regarding the stink face. Why do attractive lady wrestlers do it? It implies that your butt is stinky and unwashed. That’s for ruining the fantasy Tessmacher!
Either that, or they are secretly sponsored by Monistat.
did you forget to write about aries’s promo to open the show (after being opened by brooke and bully’s love affair shitty story) or did you just ignore it because it wasn’t so much special (even though EVERYTHING aries does is ALWAYS special) ?!
nevermind … just talk about it here please !
I didn’t forget! I actually almost worsted it, but it’s Austin Aries, and the worst stuff he does is still totally fine.
Daniels and Kaz are currently my favorite thing ever and you know a segment is good when it gets me giggling so hard that my hubby is forced to come into the living room to ask, “What the hell happened to you???”.
This is superb in every way possible :D
you gave joe’s “ur a girl lol” speech a worst … and I totally agree on that !
but why not give joe vs aces & 8’s member a small tiny little best ?! it was everything you’d want in a joe vs aces & 8’s member match on open fight night !!
“am I calling you stupid ? I don’t know ! S .. T .. O .. o ….. OHHHHH BRO !” XD
also “the list !” is currently my favourite show on youtube by wrestlers in the world !!!
Rad dude Jerusalem from Something Awful made this reaction gif of Robbie T winning the Bro-Off. Thought it would be appreciated here, too.
very Very VERY APPRECIATED, BRO !!!
Will kind of be using that gif for everything now.
Had I actually downloaded the HD copy of Impact, the Best & Worst would just be a series of photos for this segment, and an explanation from Brandon as to why I am no longer writing Impact Bests & Worsts.
I’m not even done reading the report but I have to say how awesome I love the B&Ws of Impact, and I say this while I have the Warrior/Rude super posedown airing in the background.
Also @Lobster Mobster, that reaction .GIF is phenomenal.
I enjoy your opinions and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
[intentionally ignores your actual meaning] You want to see less unemployed Taz in 2013? Why!!!??? [intentionally ignores your actual meaning]
SUGGESTED NICKNAME FOR ROBBIE T: Brobdignagian Robbie
SUGGESTION LOVED AND ACCEPTED.
again … you gave a worst to RVD (because seriously) and I totally agree !
but why not give a small tiny little best at least to CHRISTIAN FREAKING YORK ?! he’s my third favourite new guy in TNA in 2012 after kenny king and joey ryan !!! and he’s very good in my opinion !
Christian York as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle is my very favorite Danielle joke.
I can’t express how much I’m marking out because BRANDON REPLIED TO ME !
but in all seriousness … when did danielle say that joke ?! I can’t remember reading it ! and I know that if I read a joke like that I WILL remember it because HILARIOUS XD
It was actually in an email to Brandon, so I’m not going to say anything lest it winds up in a future report!
I like that you can make the most ridiculous things sound incredibly awesome, but I’m still not ready to try subjecting myself to iMPACT! again though.
Just watch the snippets of it in the report. It’s easier that way.
a special “I totally agree with you on that”: BOBBY .. ROOOOOOOOOOOODE !!!
I had to re-watch that Daniels/Kaz promo. I forgot about “Open Fiz Niz”.
Great job as always, Danielle. Please let these TNA B&Ws never end.
I missed it the first time around as well. I blame it being drowned out by hysterical laughter.
another special .. but much more special “I totally agree with you on that”: shawn-christopher-daniels-micheals-the-ring-general and aj-kaz-freakin-arian-styles promo is my promo of the year in TNA too !!!
I’m sorry for commenting too much … but
again, you gave all the bests any wrestler would ever wish for in any B&W report for any wrestling show ever ! (and a worst for chavo that was so correct) and I totally agree …
but why would you say that the tag match was whatever ?!!! it was AWESOME !!! mostly because of bad influence (with kazarian in styles pants) !
That’s okay! Comment as much as you’d like. It just may take a little longer for responses.
Still waiting on Chavo to pull out some form of Kerwin White, although for Taz’s sake they might just go with “Deuce F. Aggot”.
Check out 1:05 on that Rock and Sock video. Lillian totally checks out the Rock’s package even after being told that the buffet is closed…
GREAT GREAT REPORT DANIELLE !!! I L-O-V-E YOU !
This is pure awesome!
Why do Hispanic people on TV (Chavo for example) feel the need to say some in Spanish, only to immediately say the same thing in English, because no one knows Spanish.
We get that your Hispanic Chavo. Your tag partners name is “Super Mex” calm down.
Oh and if I may say, flannel has NEVER looked so good…
Oh, you and Bully Ray looked nice too…
Dearest Danielle: You are awesome. This is awesome. I am telling everyone I know, bro. Excellent work.
I love that you are commenting! Favourite internet people everywhere!
seconding the love of Heinekenrana commenting
First comment. Oh snap.
Great B/W. I love this. Also love the commentors here for sounding like normal people in a sea of the weirdest fandom ever.
Welcome, and thank you! With Leather has a great community of funny, intelligent, occasionally hilariously belligerent wrestling fans. You should stick around!
Pro tip: When in doubt, follow Lobster Mobster’s lead.
I shan’t steer you wrong, new friend!
I’m loving your work, Danielle, but its scary to have this kind of positive reenforcement for watching TNA.
why ?!
everything can change for the better ! TNA did that !! or at least they did so on this week’s episode …
Great Best & Wourst Repourt as usual Danielle! I’m glad these are around our else I would never knouw the awesoumeness that is Kazarian & Daniels. Ham Sandwiches four everyoune!
+1
SPOILER ALERT: Zakk Wylde is the ringleader of aces and 8s
Also, because I wouldnt completely put it past them, I apologize in advance for ruining it if this actually happens
This better happen. Nothing else could possibly live up to the hype you’ve now created.
This would be beyond awesome. Except that Zakk Wylde is a total tweener. He loves to be loud, boisterous and obnoxious, but he always manages to pull you in to have a good time and laugh at himself. Total Randy Orton move where you want to hate him, but its just too damn hard.
Great read, and glad to know you loved the Daniels/Kaz segment as much as you did. Hell, Kazarian doing the hand gesture was perhaps the greatest thing about it.
I just miss Kurt Angle: Wrestling Shipper. You spoiled me too soon Danielle.
Fantastic write up as usual. The Bro-Off was absolutely fantastic. I had a big goofy grin on my face the whole time. The whole Daniels/Kaz segment, as usual, was solid gold. From Kaz’s hilariously spot-on AJ impression, to him still trying to do AJ’s moves during the match, the Daniels’ amazing **** eating grin. Also, I desperately need a gif of Daniels strutting down the ramp toward the ring. Lastly, I think I’m going to start writing Jebediah Park fan fiction. It needs to be done.
Ugh. I hate that I wanna start watching TNA again now.
I blame the Fembot.
Jebediah’s Breakfast Visitor
It was a cold, lonely morning in East Squirrelville, West Virginia. Jebediah Park was busy preparing his traditional breakfast consisting of a dozen eggs, scrambled, a pound and a half of fatback, and a tall, cool glass of heavy cream flavored with tree sap. The air was still and time almost seemed to stand still, only broken up by the crackling of pork fat in a heated cast iron skillet.
Suddenly a loud crash could be heard from outside the walls of Jebediah’s self made log cabin. Moments later a loud snort followed. Jebediah calmly removed the skillet from over the flames and set it aside. He scratched his rear end through his deer hide long johns and let out a sigh before walking barefoot to the door of his cabin.
Moments after opening the heavy double wide door a large Kodiak Bear, a thousand pounds heavy, if not more, lunged at him and took him to the ground with a thunderous crash. The beast roared loudly as it pinned Jebediah to the ground. It bent down, seemingly to bite at the large bellied man with its powerful jaws. Jebediah’s head move with lightning quickness as he headbutted the beast so forcefully that the shockwave knocked a carved wooden Blue Jay figurine off a nearby shelf. The bear was momentarily stunned by the massive concussive force of the strike and this gave Jebediah the instant he needed to free his arms, shift his weight, and roll the beast over, winding up in a mount position. The bear recovered its senses but by that time the man had placed his thick forearm across its neck, “Mom” tattoo side down. The bear struggled to get free but couldn’t buck the large man off its torso. The struggle continued for what seemed like minutes, but try as it might, the bear could not get Jebediah’s forearm off its throat. Finally as the beast gasped for oxygen it tapped its paw three times on the wooden floor of the cabin.
Jebediah took the weight off his arm and let the beast breathe, then got up off its torso. “Dag nabbit, Lucinda. Couldn’t you have waited until after I finished breakfast?”
“Snort” replied Lucinda the Bear.
“Yeah, alright.” Jebediah answered. “I got up a bit late today after last night’s shindig. I must be gettin’ old, I tells ya. That half a barrel of white lightnin’ really did me in. We’ll go fishin’ after I eat my eggs and pork.”
Me Grimlick love Jebediah’s stories.
Jebediah Park fan fiction > jack swagger of marth !!!
Thanks for the kind words folks. I’ll try to write one of these a week.
This is amazing. I love it!
These continue to be awesome. I love having excellent, well-thought, non-racistst, -sexist, -homophobic insight and commentary on wrestling. Totally jealous of your shirt!
Also, I’m so glad Kaz is getting a real chance to shine! I first started watching Impact a bit before BfG 2011, and he’s just been “That other guy in Fortune” or “The dude who hangs out with Daniels.” I love his work in the ring, I love his humor and I’m so glad to watch his stuff every week.
Frankie Kazarian has always been good in the ring, but he has lacked charisma in the past, which has always held him back. For whatever reason, when he hooked up with Christopher Daniels things just clicked and he went from boring afterthought to co-highlight of the show. May Team FBFF aka Bad Influence stay forever together forever.
thanks, bro! And it’s a good shirt. If only I had Chris Trew’s picture beforehand, because his beard is a permanent best of all bests.
My thoughts on Kazarian previously were “Shut up, you’re boring, no1curr.” Further proof that Christopher Daniels can make anything awesome.
If this column didn’t exist, I would have had no idea that Kazarian had somehow worked his way from the wrestling equivalent of a stale crumpet to fantastically hilarious wrestling talent over the course of the last … what, year? Two months? I don’t even know, but he’s done it, and thank you for calling my attention to it.
It’s been about 6 months since he flipped the proverbial switch. It’s one of the more eye opening metamorphosis in recent years.
Enjoyed the report.
Super Big Gulp Rob made me shoot choke on my chicken nuggets.
thanks, this stuff is allsome