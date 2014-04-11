The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 4/10/14: Three Times The Human Waste

Pre-show notes:
Just as a note, the RAW that they show over in the UK during the week (they edit out all the recaps and in the daytime version they take out chair shots and stuff) had an in memoriam screen and it did use “James Hellwig”.
I was hoping for, like, five guys to hop in the ring for Bo and start chanting with him to keep his delusion going, but I guess if his arc has to end, this was the way to do it. I’m still sad, tho
I legitimately thought that Camacho was just delivering his promo to the wrong camera. It was the most wonderful part of this show — and the end was pitch perfect. Like Camacho has no reason to be there, Grey just say “lets fight next week” and Camacho just smiles and vanishes, and that’s the end of the segment. It was INSANE and I loved it so much.
1. As sad as I am about Adam Rose’s music, I think it’s time to move on. Entrance music is like 1/10th of the overall presentation of a wrestler. Adam Rose is still 90% awesome and the crowd is doing everything it can to let the original music live on in our hearts so let’s just let it go. The dude who actually wrote the song (who also apparently has written music for several popular TV shows) obviously ain’t budging and, like you said, he’s so easy to love. But he IS letting you love him. Now it’s time to let YOURSELF love him.
2. My undefeated streak of not being able, for the life of me, to understand how Mojo Rawley is a thing is going to dwarf the Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania in no time. (What? Too soon?)
3. LOL Camacho
4. BAYLEY-TO-KHALI!!! CJ PARKER!!! ALL OF THE EXCLAMATION POINTS!!!1one
5. If there isn’t a “BO MOVEMENT” shirt coming up the pipes (get it? pipes? movement?) I will be so disappointed. I’m not sure how I feel about a wrestling crowd being used as a prop in a story by being told to hit a cue but it worked and broke my heart so I’ll give it a pass. “I GAVE YOU COOKIES” almost made me toss my cookies with laughter. (Also, WWE, while I’m making shirt requests, please, PLEASE start making plain white shirts that say “CESARO SECTION” in block letters. I’LL TAKE EIGHT!)
6. I actually dug the Bo Dallas/Justin Gabriel match. I didn’t really see it as a squash at all. Justin seemed to be in control for most of the match but then Bo was in control for a while and it went back and forth to the end. At least that’s how I remember it. I don’t remember anything “squash” about it at all but maybe I just need to watch it again.
Excellent report, as always. Thank you for the MULTITUDE of writing about wrestling you do, especially this week with the flurry of events that have changed it forever. <3
I would buy a CESARO SECTION shirt in a heartbeat.
I miss leo kruger.
Bayley deserves a medal for that show. Her and Sasha’s match was the best match on the show in a walk, and that finishing sequence was AMAZING. And her segment with Khali was so wonderful.
So yeah. Bayley. Medal. Preferably one that hugs her all the time. Who cares how, just give her one!
Khali, Camacho, Gabriel, Brodus. Is NXT gonna become people who are doing nothing on the main Roster show?
I’m fine with that. get miz, 3MB and maybe an ocational bad news barret appearance on NXT, please. (and maybe think outside the box for a new character for miz?! a wrestler reinventing himself is usually one of my favourite things and NXT has done that well so far.)
1. Are there pics of this wrestling Gambit cosplay i keep hearing about?
2. I hope Mojo becomes good at wrestling, because he seems a very likeable guy.
why yes, yes there are [twitter.com]
Sweet, thanks!
leva bates is the best, man. such a wonderful person, such a hot chick, such a hard working wrestler and such an enjoyable nerd!
One thing I’ve gotten from these reports (which are excellent by the way, keep up the great work!) is that the UK version of NXT cuts out entire segments. The Khali/Bayley segment wasn’t in the UK version, neither was the Camacho segment. Yet they leave in all the arbitrary recaps of the main shows. Ugh.
is that so? I guess that’s why most of the times the version I download does indeed have missing segments that I read about in brandon’s reviews later…
1st time watching NXT. (Got the network for Mania and have been enjoying it.) The matches were good, although a bit unpolished, I honestly believe there were 3 guys on the show thursday that could at least beat Sin Cara.
The Bo came out. Never having seen him, his occupy reasoning was sound. His facial emotions were great. When he said “But I gave you cookies” I lost it. Dude has me as a Bo-liever for life. I don’t even care if he is the new Damien Sandow. BO-LIEVE!!!
Go back and watch NXT Arrival.
Right now.
Do not pass BO.
Then come back and we’ll talk.
Bo Dallas is the best. him and bray wyatt will be huge in the future, if not damien sandow’ed, hopefully.
So, Brandan, any opinion on the new guy Rich Brennan? Personally, I don’t think he has a quick enough mind to be where he is, which made it easy to forget he was even there, and he sounds like he only has a few weeks worth of knowledge over the product. It’s an elbow, Rich, not a splash! That’s the whole reason he removed the elbow pad!
I agree with pretty much every thing you said, Ryon, but he was still only the second worst announcer on the show by virtue of A-Ri’s continued existence.
He seems okay, and I think he’ll get better. That said, good portions of the show did seem really dubbed over!
I’m not sure why they keep trying to hire dudes who sound like Josh Mathews if they don’t like the Josh Mathews they already have.
Brodus can’t keep his eyes open when he screams because he’s secretly a South Park character.
THIS.
+1
1. Mojo couldn’t even hurt a GODDAMN toddler with his finisher. AT LEAST TOUCH THE DUDE WITH YOUR ASS YOU BUFFOON. I will skip every Mojo match until he gets at least decent in the ring.
“LOL CAMACHO” doesn’t apply anymore (he’s still an abomination though). It’s “LOL MOJO” now.
2. I love smug, eco-hipster CJ Parker. One of my top five guys in nxt.
3. Corey Graves is still worse than Hitler.
4. My beautiful Bo ;-(
5. BAWSS vs. BAILEY = FUCK YEAH always
Also, I’m not exactly sure where a good place to put this is, but apparently Damien Sandow was out being the true Intellectual Savior of the Masses during Mania weekend. He may have been lost in the shuffle on the show, but this was just so cool.
[www.wrestlingnewssource.com]
AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME
Three or four months ago, CJ Parker was right there, neck and neck with Corey Graves for my least favorite performers in NXT. The crowd turns him heel against Tyler Breeze, the E follows suit, and suddenly he’s one of the best parts of the show. Between little tweaks like this and delusional Bo, and the bigger ones like the Husky Harris to EATER OF WORLDS Bray Wyatt transformation, I’m not sure how much more proof any “NXT deniers” (I’m sure they’re out there, going “lol Power Plant Natural Born Thrillers lol”) will need to convince them that the future of the WWE is going to be awesome, and it’s largely due to NXT.
It’s really becoming clear that WWE’s talent development is on a whole ‘nother level than it’s ever been and with the new state-of-the-art performance center, they’re going to be creating superstars on the level of the Shield and the Wyatts and Cesaro and Big E and Bo, etc. for a long, long time. It’s an exciting time to be a fake fighting fan!
I wish that after Brodus did his splash the crowd chanted “BETTER THAN TAMINA!”.
But… is it really?
Well, at least he attempts to make it look like he’s landing on his stomach.
References to Notting Hill and Alanis Morissette are why I will always love you.
What a weird episode. I’m not sure if I liked it or hated it! There’s the endless Mojo push that will continue until morale improves, there’s Corey Graves trying to do anything (and making me feel sorry for Devin Taylor of all people) and the buildup to matches that probably won’t be good next week.
…but yeah. The bizarre Camacho moment. The good women’s match. Bayley making a Khali segment watchable. The Bo meltdown. The fact this was only an hour and not three hours of pain.
I don’t know how I feel about you, NXT!
pretty much exactly what I felt like. and it’s not because this was a one week’s half-half situation for NXT, it’s because it was always so good before it got on the network but since then its quality’s been so down long enough that we’re starting to feel concerned and confused.
hopefully, they keep it better like this episode kinda was.
So Xavier Woods stole Brodus’s entrance music to the extent that Brodus doesn’t get to use it anymore? That’s so sad.
Also, I enjoyed the “BO-tis-ta!” chant.
It dawned on me while watching this episode, that every new member of the main roster will be branded “former NXT prospect.” Gone are the days of Umaga debuting as Estrada’s Samoan discovery, Beth Phoenix as Trish’s best friend, MVP as an in-demand free agent, or the Radicalz as wrestlers who jumped ship from another promotion. Every single new superstar’s bio will begin with “After making a name at NXT…” Tyler Breeze is a male model…from developmental. Adam Rose is an exotic party animal…from developmental. Alexander Rusev is a Bulgarian monster, etc. etc.
These superstars will all arrive on TV by way of NXT, a step that strips them of mystique. An enigmatic gimmick like the Wyatts maintains some sense of mystery, otherwise it feels like we’re defamiliarizing the wrestler by recognizing the developmental track on Raw and Smackdown.
Point #2: My new nickname for Mojo is “Mel Hyper Jr.” Finishing move: the Big Board.
The whole “walking generalities” sealed me on the CJ Parker deal, and I was already sold!
“I GAVE YOU COOKIES!” Foverer this.
your breakdown of the divas match here was so spot on and comprehensive. I got nothing to add.
Bo dallas’s and CJ parker’s segments were just the best. as much as alex riley’s beckering with albert and devin taylor’s anything were the worst worst.