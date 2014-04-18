The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 4/17/14: Global Warming Clap Clap ClapClapClap

Pre-show notes:
– You can find this week’s show on WWE Network here, and on Hulu here.
– We’re two episodes into our retro Best and Worst recap of NXT season 2 and traffic is down because Daniel Bryan’s not on it. But hey, Bray Wyatt is and so is Curtis Axel. We like Curtis Axel, right? Okay, but still, read the old show reports.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for April 17, 2014.
“He’s like the pilot inside the Cesaro mech.”
Your observations are always more entertaining than these shows. Keep em coming
I think Paige is in my head, because that’s pretty much EXACTLY how I saw the Total Divas hugging her. They acted all “OH YAY, GOOD JOB, CONGRATS PAIGE” but it seriously felt more like “oh crap, this girl just beat the girl we’ve been getting beaten by for 295 days in one move, we should probably be nice to her so she doesn’t kill us and thinks we’re friendly”. Ok, I know I’m not the only one who thought that, but…yeah.
Awesome stuff. It’s like they want us to care about her and like her as a wrestler instead of being all “MAN I’D TURN HER PAIGE, AND BY THAT I MEAN HAVE SEX WITH HER”
David O-Tunga – I see what you did there.
Great write-up as always, Brandon, and I’m expecially glad that NXT has pulled out of that post-ArRival nosedive.
And this is what I get for not reading the whole way through before commenting.
‘“It’d be a developmental show performed in an empty arena,” you might think. “Like Impact.”’
Whoa, I can’t BEST this line enough, but that might be the funniest thing you write in your entire career, Brandon.
(Or at least until next week.)
Also, also, a personal best to Sasha’s shiny red eyeliner. I’ve got a fourteen-year-old daughter and I’ve never even seen that before.
Regal was excellent on commentary as always this week. When he describes why a move hurts or why they do specific things like pin a lot, it really adds to the experience.
The thing that makes it great is that he states why submissions hurt. Some people might think that a finger lock or a wrist lock is some wimpy thing based on how it looks but those are freaking agony. If someone like Regal were on the Raw announce team, submission wrestlers would be much more popular.
I’m hopeful that one of Renee’s conditions to not jump to ESPN is that she and Regal are installed as the Monday Night RAW commentary team.
@Nippopotamus that’s exactly what I’m talking about. It’s magic.
If we are making fantasy commentary teams, I’d go with: Tom Phillips on PBP, William Regal on color, and Road Dogg as heel comedy relief (dude is still golden on the mic).
@Murray Grande great line up!
Even on its downer episodes (and it’s been on a poor streak lately), NXT is so much better than the main shows. Only an hour, commentary is relaxing/often funny and the character moments always slay me.
This was a good episode though. It just featured simple things done well. It’s funny how a tag team featuring people I don’t know was more entertaining than most things – because you sort of cared!
I wish they’d just pay Khali to sit at home and do nothing while enjoying his new citizenship or something, but if you had to use him this was probably one of the better ways to do it. Just have a giant immobile guy chop you a lot. It works. (Still think using main-show talent here, unless they have previous history on NXT, is a bad, bad idea and they should stop now.)
I thought NXT was over blatant nepotism though! Charlotte is still ultra-green, still can’t really cut a promo, etc…and she’s getting the rub over Sasha? Call me when she has a finisher she doesn’t botch every other attempt.
Devin Taylor just…confuses me. Part of me rolls my eyes at the constant attacks on her, but part of me also realizes that, geez…what is she DOING there? Are you trained to look stone-glazed in front of the camera and react to nothing? Or do cameras just do that to people? She’s really, really pretty…yes, but she’d be even more attractive if she dared to even react to Bo’s delusions.
Overall though, I think we’re finally getting out of the post-Arrival rut here. Or so we hope.
The JJ Dillon match was unexpectedly good! Jordan gets great height on his dropkick, but I groaned inside too when MNM weren’t mentioned. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of characters they are so they can go beyond just Team Angle-esque athleticism.
I thought the elbow vs. splash thing was a call back to Adam Rose hitting an elbow and the new play by play guy calling it a splash. Maybe its just a running gag like Kevin Nash putting Old Glory in front of every move. All elbows are now splashes and all splashes are now elbows.
Fantasy booking: Baron Corbin is renamed ‘Oil Baron Corbin,’ is given the Big Boot as his finisher and have it called ‘The Corbin Footprint.’ Boom – arch nemesis for C.J. Parker.
That’s amazing
+1
And you can hook Corbin up with Bo Dallas. Oil, Dallas, it’s all symmetry.
Also, the number for the Bo Dallas Hotline is 1-800 KNO-MOBO
*Sees Jason Jordan for the first time* Holy shit Drake got buff.
I enjoyed that tag team match (JJ Dillon vs Scrub Team 2). For a moment during that match I thought they were going to let the other team win, and had put JJ and Dillinger in matching outfits it was so the other team winning would be more impressive (like they had beaten an actual tag team opponent).
Maybe my hearing is completely fucked but I thought Charlotte was throwing shade at Devin’s watch that was roughly the size of the moon.
I’m with you on that one. Unfortunately, I have an ear infection right now, so I’m not totally sure how much credence I can lend.
1) Dillinger needs a hot female manager, the Lady in Red.
2) Yes, Devin Taylor has a bobblehead, but Charlotte has gotten into the bad habit of emphatically tilting her head left or right with every word she says like she’s Veronica from Better off Ted.
Well now I just want Charlotte to start telling people to walk away tall. Walk away. Tall.
I loved the looking for car keys line. But, I didn’t like the tag match. It made no sense to me. Faces knocking people off the ropes for no reason and the last tag was ridiculous. The one guy was on the apron like he just survived a near fatal car crash and then when the other dude tags him he magically jumps the top rope like nothing happened. I don’t know maybe dude tagged him and gave him a med pack or something. Also when did wrestlers start wearing mouth guards? Adrian Neville, looking at you.
Neville wears the mouthguard so that he doesn’t bust his face if he screws up his finisher.
Also, because missing teeth would make him look more like a goblin.
F you, Charlotte! I’m on Team “THE BOSS”!
Khali must have been so excited that people actually cared about his chops. Good on you Full Sail.
Brodus is still hot trash.
I am very glad the Faces of Foley joke we were making in the B/W of Raw comments have found their way into the reports. I really hope someone makes that joke backstage and HHH just calls someone from Full Sail and orders them to start writing ideas around it. Could become instant gold in the mid-card.
Anyway, great write up as usual, Brandon. That Impact crack was especially brilliant.
How much longer will he be in developmental if they have to develop a third character for him? Will we be watching a Titantron video where Leo Kruger and Adam Rose introduce him in 2024?
Great read, as always. I was surprised in the pre-show notes part though, are the season 2 NXT reports really getting less traffic due to a lack of Bryan? I assumed anyone who would read lengthy recaps of an old wrestling game show would do so regardless of who’s on it.
I’m still reading them but I think the change could be that less people watched Season 2 and less interested in recaps of what they didn’t watch. Just a guess though
I don’t like Renee on commentary at allllllll IM SORRY
Still think she’s great backstage. David O Tonga was beautiful
Agreed with your thought on Renee. That’s all.
I gotta hold up my hands and say I love the Great Khali.
That bit where he tried to give Big Show a goat and threw an Indian party and Show turned it down and wrecked the set is near and dear to my heart. Also that old kayfabe WWE.com article where Khali was the evil despot who ruled his home village with fear. Punjabi Prison matches! Sad, blackmailed in-law of Jinder Mahal! World Champion for some reason!
Honestly, I even kind of dug his first WWE match where he pretty much squashed the Undertaker just as a spectacle. The guy sent money back to his home village for years. I can’t bring myself to be too harsh on him. He’s a hall of famer. Not a headliner, but one nonetheless. I’m serious!
Yeah, I too find Khali oddly adorable.
Might you call English the…Bizarro Cesaro?
+1
Ill +1 that shit!
Orasec!
Brandon, if that was a Michael Scott reference you put in there for the CJ Parker part, then I love this column a WHOLE lot more than I already did. And I already loved this column a LOT.
World’s JJ Dillonest Tag Team…
Come on, I couldn’t be the only one who thought they seemed like a Haas and Benjamin clone throughout their whole match?
Brandon, I understand you were really excited to see a second tag team on NXT. I totally feel where you are coming from when after six months of a single team squashing jobbers CONSTANTLY with no real feuds (maybe half of one with Hunico/Camacho), finally someone else shows up to break the monotony.
That in itself is worth +1000 points, agreed. But I am surprised you were so high on JJDillon (great name btw) themselves. Certainly they had some good things going for them: matching tights (if not a name), tandem moves including a finisher. These are such basic tag team things I wish we didn’t have to really give credit for them but that’s the world we live in. They also both look good and seem pretty crisp in the ring.
HAVING SAID THAT, how can you let them off the hook for being totally bland and boring otherwise? I know this is developmental and we shouldn’t be harsh. They are working on things, they are tweaking things. My problem here is that there appears to be absolutely nothing to work with at this point. They thought enough to get the tights and the finisher but no name, no characters, no real cool moves (except maybe the 2 double teams they did – not a big dropkick guy). Don’t come back with “oh they could be cool old school style baby faces” – did anyone like that idea for Bo Dallas? Or any of the others it has failed over the years? We’re past that.
Bottom line, as excited as I was to see a new team, I was nearly equally disappointed by that team. The positive is that they are a blank enough slate to dream on. Maybe in the coming weeks and months we will discover what their motivations are, why they team with one another, or at least they give us something to latch onto, a gimmick, a manager, an interesting style…shit I thought Corbin and Fulton seemed more interesting.
Just one thing, I’m pretty sure that “old school babyface” thing didn’t work for Bo because he was awkward as fuck and couldn’t really cut a promo back then (I remember one segment a year ago where he was trying to be mad, and ended up being Jumpin’ Jeff Farmer). Also, I’d classify Sami Zayn as an “old school babyface”, as his character is basically just “pretty cool guy” and he still got over. And it’s not only because of his “indie cred” or whatever, I assure you.
But yeah, these guys are gonna develop. That’s why they’re in developmental. They’re gonna start getting into feuds, cutting promos, creating character traits (NXT is really good at this) and then you can really tell whether they’re good or not, not just from their first appearance together.
I’m really surprised there was no mention of Brodus’ screamy eyes. It’s literally all I focus on now when he’s talking. And the best part is he does it every damn time, without fail.
I keep trying to have an open mind about Adrian Neville but, man, I just don’t like him at all. I can’t stay interested in his matches, no matter who they’re with.
Also, I missed that the Emma vs BFFs tag match was not happening this week so I was expecting that to be the main event. Double disappointment.
Can someone hit Camacho in the head so he remembers that he’s Meng/Haku Jr.
Camach O-Tonga?
Holy crap, when did Sasha Banks turn into Kat Dennings?
The “Frank Dux” comment had me in stitches.
“We made a big deal out of Tyler Breeze’s character and entrance, but his true strength lies in these weird backstage interviews where he brings it all together.”
absolutely and totally. been saying so 2 months into his debut when we got used to his entrance but never got enough of his hilarious backstage interviews. same thing goes for emma, btw. even more than her wrestling or matches or whatever. her interviews are what sets her apart.
this was my favourite episode of NXT since ArRIVAL, and I think it showed even in your write up. so much to talk about, love, analyze and so on and so forth. I missed this. and I’m going to hate it if it changes back to whatever it’s been like for the past 2 months or so… but I hope it doesn’t.