The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/5/14: Capture The Dream

– Here’s a link to this week’s show on WWE Network, and one for Hulu Plus.
– If you clicked on this page by magical accident and are all, “heyyy, this isn’t Raw! Why would I want to read about NXT?” please consult the first edition of The Wrestling Hipster: 5 Reasons Why Watching NXT Makes You Better Than Other Wrestling Fans. It should give you the ammo necessary to be confident/a total jerk in your wrestling choices.
– We’re halfway through our retro Best and Worst recap of NXT season 2, so check that out. The rookies just participated in a kissing contest and Curtis Axel licked tomato sauce off a heavy lady’s cheek. It was jokes!
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Share the column or I will hit you in the back with a steel chair when you least expect it.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 5, 2014.
I seriously could not stop grinning during this week’s episode. Everything about it was just so, so perfect.
If there is one thing that became absolutely apparent to after watching it, its that Bo Dallas should be using Stan Bush’s “Capture The Dream” as his entrance theme. Instant Nuclear Heat.
If they have to WWE it up, I would suggest that they just have Bo Dallas sing the lyrics himself.
Tye and Jason need to go full tilt with the Troy and Abed gimmick. Didn’t they have a best friend handshake the last time they teamed? They need to bring that back.
Also they need their own morning show with no cameras to film it.
“And now let’s go over to Mojo with the weather.”
“IT’S STILL SUNNY!”
Tye and Jason in the moooooooorning
hahaha holy shit, I posted the above before I went to the last page…oops!
To me, their gimmick is already off-brand World’s Greatest Tag Team.
I’m going to be spending the rest of the day just imagining how great it would be if Kurt Angle was a regular on NXT.
NXT is magic, so, he might be. I’m assuming you don’t know how god awful boring and slow he’s become in TNA, so correct me if I’m wrong… but that’s why I’m saying “might be”, and not saying “he surely would!”, even when NXT can make the shittest things at least ok.
This episode was almost perfect. I will not watch anything Mojo related (unless he gets humbled and fucked in his ass on the ramp) because he’s the absolute worst and that is a FACT.
Iron Sheik?
“Iron Sheik?”
FANTASY BOOKING
Rusev attacks Mojo on NXT again and before he can apply the bored accolade Sheiky comes out and screams at Mojo: “MOJO RALLY YOU NO GOOD SON OF A BITCH. YOU’RE WORSE THAN BRIAN BLAIR. RUSEV GO FUCK ASS MAKE HUMBLE.” Rusev gives Mojo a three minute long assfucking with the camel clutch which ruins his ass permanently and then he puts Mojo in a butt shaped box that has the address of the performance center on it.
Well, that escalated quickly
@Stupendous Silver Hard-on My fantasy booking just involves the Iron Sheik taking over the commentary.
Women’s wrestling, when treated properly, is fucking awesome to watch. NXT treats it appropriately, and it’s the highlight (for me, at least) of every episode.
it’s not only for you, my friend! it’s really amazing how I consider NXT’s women’s division the shoot best division in the whole world of any wrestling promotion based on consistency, entertainment and improvements, while I consider WWE’s main roster divas division the absolute worst (even when there’s like some divisions in other companies that barely have enough talent to carry more than one feud every 4-5 months!)
how is it so different, I have NO GODDAMN IDEA!
Put Mojo against Aksana. If you do ass-based moves against her, she’ll … uh, you all saw Game of Thrones this week, right? That. With her knee.
As I said last night, I needed this episode of NXT so badly (Mojo and all) after the disasterpiece that RAW was. I felt so happy and refreshed after watching it. Bayley is my happy place.
Stan Bush makes everything better.
Fantasy Booking: Evolution announces that another Superstar is joining their stable. As speculation simmers over the next few weeks as to the possible new member, Drew McIntyre suddenly betrays 3MB à la Seth Rollins in a match against Los Matadores to become The Chosen One of Evolution.
Bonus booking for Heath Slater making shocked Dean Ambrose-esque faces but way goofier. Jinder Mahal returns to his home planet.
you’ve been a secret MVP player on this thread the last couple of weeks, my man! and this was no different. I ~looooove~ this idea beyond your imagination!
That Mojo promo was corny while the match with English was the second best match Mojo has been in ,the first was the Rusev beat down which was so funny I nearly wet myself .
Mojo sucks. That’s a given.
The rest of the show was stellar though. And not just one good video package, but TWO good video packages! I’m hoping this episode is a good sign that the post-Takeover episodes will be a LOT better than the post-Arrival stuff. Perhaps they learned their lesson about randomly mashing episodes together? Weren’t they also going to cut back to two episodes a session and just do more tapings instead?
I guess the return of Summer is a last hurrah feud between the BFF’s and Bayley and co so the fans can say goodbye to Summer.Paige and Emma before they toddle off to the main roster seeing as they’re no longer in the intro anymore.
Done right (probably, since it’s NXT), this triple threat will set-up stories for the women all this season of generally hot weather long (*eyebrow raise, shit eating grin), main roster and developmental.
One of the great things about Tyler Breeze is that he’s attractive enough where you can see how he might believe he is a model, but unattractive and Canadian enough for people to think the idea of him being a model is ridiculous.
Tyler Breeze is from Vancouver. I’m fairly certain he is just mimicking pretty much every Vancouver girl that goes to the clubs ever. Because that’s exactly how they act. And it works with him. lol.
GOOLJAR is a bottle used by primitive ghost hunters to capture spirits.
I’ve been watching quite a bit of NXT lately and, while most fans typically speculate about who will be called up to the main roster next, I’m curious when the creatives behind NXT will get called up to put together a more coherent RAW. If it’s not a different team, what could be the possible disconnect between the two programs?
At this point, NXT is slowly becoming the show I look forward to each week and RAW is becoming secondary.
Give it another few weeks and you’ll be counting down when NXT comes on and will just shrug your shoulders when it’s Monday Night.
YOU GUYS NEED TO STOP BEING HERE. -bo
Also…no shade on Paige for showing up even though she’s “too busy” on RAW?
Why should there be?
The story was that she would have too many responsibilities as both Divas and NXT Women’s Champ. She would be expected at NXT every week (in kayfabe) but also with the main roster constantly. But as just Diva’s Champ, she can occasionally pop into NXT and see the upcoming competition while still traveling around the world defending her championship.
Hey yeah, they *just* took the title from Paige and had a month long tournament to crown a new champ. Consistent rules? Internal logic? Why are these things so hard???
So many amazing things in this episode. That said, anyone else find it odd that the graphic for Gabriel vs. Neville touted it as a No DQ match, despite not a single soul referencing that verbally? And then nothing even close to DQ-worthy happening in the match?
Also said it was a title match, which would’ve been weird considering that Zayn and Neville fought over contendership the week before.
yeah, I thought “this is so TNA-esque, announcing unnecessary stipulations and championships bouts out of the blue, that would only hindrance the performance and impure it, while being inconsistent and illogically contradicting the hard fought opportunities and the importance that this show sets up for the top spot on it”, but then nothing no-DQ-y happened, and I thought “glad this probably was a screw up, and I’m not sure if I’m sad or not if this turns out to be the graphic for the Nevielle/Kidd match number 2…”
Ugh. Mojo Rawley. You could show up on Raw and retire John Cena and Triple H in the same match and I’d still find a reason to hate you.
“Mojo beat John Cena and Triple H WITH HIS ASS? But Bray f’n Wyatt couldn’t beat John Cena in a Last Man Standing match with two hillbilly cultists on his side? Man, fuck Mojo!”
This episode was a beautiful, joyous thing. Yellow ropes forever, man.
Thank god for NXT. When Raw is Raw and Rawing in their Raw episode like Monday’s Raw, I look up into the sky and thank the wrestling Gods that I still have NXT to look forward to.
NXT is just so amazing. It makes me a sad Panda thinking that wrestlers like Breeze, Bayley, Summer Rae, Sammy Zayn and Aiden English are all probably going to get shit on by the Raw audience while Mojo Rawlings is going to become popular. UGHHHHHHHHHHHH!
A few more skits like what he pulled off on NXT and I think we can all say Breeze will have officially out Zoolander’d Ben Stiller’s Zoolander.
I really want to see NXT’s version of the BFFs on Raw ASAP (well, Rae and Banks). That’d make me so happy.
I’m glad Charlotte has stepped up her wrestling game since winning the title. I was really concerned how bad she looked when she was fighting everyone’s favorite fairy, Alexis Bliss. But she’s really stepped it up the past two weeks and deserves props for that.
That’s weird – I keep inadvertently calling her Alexis Bliss, too. Its actually “Alexa,” which hits the ear all wrong.
I like Alexa Bliss, but she has no indie wrestling experience and had her first two (and currently only) matches on the same taping. Charlotte’s at least been there a while. The Bliss/Charlotte match was green, but more Alexa than Charlotte.
I don’t think Zayn will have any problems on the main roster if he is just Nice Guy Who Is Awesome At Wrestling.
Yeah, Alexa’s got a lot of work to do. She ate a move soooo wrong against Sasha the other night. But I hope she makes it. Can’t get enough of that bling bling.
“Ghoul Jar” sounds like Egon and Ray trying to explain how traps work to the stubborn mayor.
The thing you were saying about Bayley is exactly what I was saying in the NXT Hipster comments. I’ve found myself caring so much about the development of these kids that I have this almost rabid overprotective feeling about them. Male and female (Specifically Emma and Paige). I honestly don’t want any of them to ever go to Raw because all things considered, Raw is horrible. From the crowds to the announcers to the writers.
NXT = College
Raw = Life after college
Sorry, Brandon, but Tyler Breeze is NEVER getting over on RAW with THAT theme song. Sexy Boy it definitely ain’t.
You’re right, it’s better, though still not as good as Sexy Kurt.
+1 @Johnny Slider that was golden, man.
I totally agree with the assessment of the Bayley v Charlotte match. I was REALLY happy to see Summ–I totally agree with the assessment of the Bayley v Charlotte match. I was REALLY happy to see Summ–I totally agree with the assessment of the Bayley v Charlotte match. I was REALLY happy to see Summ–*freeze**crash**Error: Video cannot be played at this time*
I was the happiest man on Earth when Charlotte still ended up winning. Distraction roll-ups infuriate me. A couple weeks ago on Raw when that happened to Summer Rae, we were watching with my friend’s brother who doesn’t know wrestling at all. When Fandango’s music hit I immediately started telling him what was about to happen: the blond girl is going to just stare at them for way too long, forget she’s in a match, get rolled up from behind and lose the match. When that exact scenario happened, my friend’s brother stared at me and asked, “How the hell did you know that??”
Also, I can’t stop pronouncing “Gooljar” like Paul Newman’s sarcastic delivery of “Woodcock!” in Butch and Sundance.
So Bayley is Usagi, Paige is Rei, and Emma is Minako, right?
No, they’re Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles, respectively.
GOOLJAR FOR NXT CHAMP!
Assumed Gooljar was a French name and would be spelt Gouljaer or something but nope, Gooljar. The NXT random name generator never lets you down.
That’s the guy’s actual name.
Many moons ago it was mentioned that Neville needed to speed up the way he gets to the top rope for Red Arrow, seem he’d had a short talk with RVD, because the way he jumped up and rotated into position in one fluid motion, was great.
Nice to see Charlotte has inherited the family referee Charles Robinson aka Little Naitch.
it’s one of my favourite things, for some reason! I’d really be disappointed if any Charlotte match in the future ends up being refereed by anyone else.
If this Paige-Emma-Bailey team-up doesn’t include Powerpuff Girls cosplay at some point, I will be disappoint.
this is so perfect, the more I think about it!
Having Bayley convince them to show up in costume for a match would be awesome. Her as Blossom, Emma as Bubbles, and Paige as Buttercup.
I’ve been saying this for weeks, it makes total sense!
After reading this comment, I had to make this [37.media.tumblr.com]
I’ve been kinda down on NXT in the weeks between ARrival and Takeover. But after Takeover, and this week’s episode, it’s completely back for me.. Not that it ever went anywhere.
Nate Birch has given me an idea about Mojo Rawley , take away his flying stink face move and give him Paul Burchill’s Curb Stomp .