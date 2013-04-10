The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/8/13: Da DA! Da Da DaDa DaDaDaaaDA!

Pre-show notes:
I was there and it was amazing (accept for the chants that weren’t amazing).
I almost killed the stranger sitting next to me for trying to start a “Johnny Curtis” chant. I prevented it by leaning over and screaming in his face “STOP DOING THAT YOU’RE RUINING THINGS AHHHHHHH”
Kudos to you. I heard an idiot on TV saying “Johnny Curtis” and I did not like that. Thank you for shutting him up.
That Ziggler photo will never get old.
It warms my heart just looking at it
I think my favorite chant aside from the Fandango humming was the fans chanting “We Are Awesome!”
hey Brandon, love your columns, haven’t read this one yet but I know it’ll be great.
FYI, page 2 here is a repeat of last week’s B&W. I little hiccup there
whoops, sorry, that should be fixed. Thanks for the heads up.
At first, I thought Brandon did that on purpose for a joke about how terrible Cena was both weeks in a row
Thanks for putting my live report up, Brandon! Can’t wait to read all of this.
I have to hand it to them, they scheduled Ziggler right before NCAA tournament game started.
Yeah, that was pretty slick.
I love the Big E entrance music. I like the little beeping noises you can sing “Big E Big E BIG E BIG E BIG E!” along with.
A lot catchier than “American Males”, for sure.
mason ryan IS still a thing. he had a match during axxess, and with long hair he looks effing terrifying.
Awesome read as always, Thank you Sir!
I think I’ve watched the Ziggler cash in video about 10 times now. I keep finding something new to love about it. The most recent time was the “Wowowowowowo” after Ziggler’s music hit.
Seriously. I watched it three times in a row while getting ready for work yesterday morning, then again a couple times when I got home last night. It doesn’t get old.
The Ziggler cash in was amazing… When his music hit I just started yelling at my wife and son to get in the room. My wife actually sat down to watch it like it was important. My son just kept playing angry birds. He’ll learn soon
Yeah I shouted my girlfriend and son into the room as well to watch it.
My girlfriend enjoyed it, but then shouted at me for playing it again straight after
My son asked why i was cheering for a bad guy, so I just said that Ziggler was the real good guy.
I’m not sure I’d be able to handle Undertaker and Daniel Bryan hugging.
New boom period.
If they go with it and have them team up, I want Daniel to have customized satanic ring gear to go along with the brothers.
New tag finisher: Bryan does the running backflip off of the turnbuckle, runs the ropes while Taker hits the Snake Eyes on the opponent, which sets up Bryan for his lariat.
All the while, Kane stands on the apron not botching things.
Oh, haha, you fixed the page snafu while I was clicking through and I got to the last page and went “wait did he seriously not write anything about Dolph Ziggler?” before realizing it’s on the NEW page 3 that I already missed.
IT’S HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
The most anticipated B/W of Raw totally delivered. I love that the emotions of the Ziggler crew are something that had extra things to make it memorable, because there was never a doubt in my mind that those were 100% real emotions. It’s awesome when real-life wrestling fan AJ gets to show through her character.
Also, I thought that, oddly enough, the best person at handling the rowdy, having-no-bullshit-but-their-own crowd was Cena, who never once seemed overwhelmed by it and delighted in both playing with them and playing TO them. Nobody seems to pick up verbal cues from the atmosphere and try audibles to work with them more than Cena, both in taunting them with “the heel turn” up to tangoing in the main-event. I hated the “bad breath” comment but I thought pretty much everything else Cena did last night was great, which is a weird damn thing for me to say.
It makes you wonder how awesome Cena could be now with all the acclaim if he wasn’t shoe-horned into his stale ass character.
I feel like, if he chilled on the puerile insults (or just had this aggressive a crowd every week), he’s basically already a brilliant heel, entirely apathetic to the whims of a crowd that hates him. You challenge him, he can rise.
Exactly! Cena was AMAZING! Totally played to the crowd, soaked it in, and I think he actually got to be himself for once. And dancing during his match with Henry? Awesome. CENA IS HUMAN!
The ass breath comment is for his core demographic. There’s nothing he can do about saying those stupid comments.
With that said, it would have been nice after Cena’s ballroom dance move if the crowd started to cheer for Cena. The dude earned it for how he handled the crowd. He didn’t run like a certain coolest, baddest, toughest COO that we know.
The only thing I liked about Cena tangoing during his match with Henry was Henry immediately afterward stomping on Cena’s head and yelling “DANCE FOR ME NOW!!”
Let’s not get carried away with comments about how Cena is ~forced~ to do such and such because core demographics and would secretly love to be more clever. Something tells me he’s the type who finds poop jokes HILARIOUS.
That’s the thing about Cena though. You would think he’s built enough cache with Vince to be able to say, “I want to try being a heel for a while and letting these other guys carry the torch.” It doesn’t have to effect his charity work, and it could end up getting him up around the most titles of all time without being forced down our throats.
Because I feel like I am writing from my deathbed (thanks, New Jersey!), I forgot to mention the little kid behind us who was legitimately cooler than anyone else there. Choice quotes include “Jack Swagger ain’t got no swag. If he did, he wouldn’t be wearing that” and “The only good thing about Matt Hardy was his pants.” That kid ruled, and I hope he loves wrestling forever.
He sounds way too intelligent and cool to stick with watching the WWE.
He forgot the other good thing about Matt Hardy. He’s got great work grape. ;-)
My guess is that the 8-person tag would’ve gotten 7-10 minutes on Mania, but because of REASONS, it got truncated on RAW.
I mean even just the differences between Wrestlemania and Raw entrances add on a few minutes.
Imagine if they had been smart and neutered Sheamus/Orton when they should have. There would have been more than enough time for the 8-person then.
I thought the same thing, it felt super rushed even on raw. It was like alright guys you have 90 seconds, hit all your moves.
India is the I in the phonetic alphabet. Dammit Stroud, you are a goddamn liability in the field!
you know, in my head I KNOW that, and I keep typing it wrong anyway
Brandon, you’re a disgrace to this family’s proud military tradition!
It’s funnier that way, though.
I feel so dumb that it took me THAT long to figure out that’s what they were doing at the start of their theme music, because I could never understand what was being said through the bullhorn…
^ Same here, Miss Heather!
I feel better now that I know I’m not alone, lol
We meet on Tuesdays.
Not gonna lie though. I thought Orton was gonna no sell everything and just walk to the locker room….Or go Ron Artest on someone in the crowd. That’s how pissed he looked.
Orton finds a way to go EVEN SLOWER when he’s upset with a crowd.
Even the announcers called him out on it, with the “Randy Orton might try to RKO 16,000 members if the WWE universe” crack.
Brandon’s totally right though. I mean neither of those guys can call an audible and do something to win over the crowd? They’re that limited? It’s ridiculous.
They were probably more worried about getting in trouble for improvising than worried about pleasing the crowd. Cena can get away with that shit because he’s John Cena and what are they gonna do about it, but Orton and Sheamus presumably have less leeway.
I think he feels like he can only do so much as a face. I mean the punt has been taken away from him, and he hasn’t been in a memorable feud since Christian and Mark Henry. I still kinda root for him because of the crazy shit he did to people in the past which I still believe can be done with proper writing/booking.
Orton is a genuine @sshole. He needs to be a heel. Him as a face just wastes what natural gifts he has.
Plus, Sheamus trying to play to the crowd by pounding his chest and doing his “Brouge” chant before he went for the kick killed me. He really has no awareness of his surroundings. Seriously, I think he has “Jack” syndrome.
Don’t put that shit on Sheamus. You just know he had to be thinking about how dumb Orton is as much as we were.
Yeah, Sheamus didn’t seem too pleased when Orton asked him what his line was. Still, it was awkward to watch him wrestle like he would any other match.
I haven’t read the report yet but Brandon you should totally go to Raw in New Orleans next year.
*Two straight Post-Mania Raws that Brandon has missed (at least part of)*
*Two straight incredibly awesome Post-Mania Raws*
….I’m no doctor, but I would prescribe staying as far away as possible.
I agree with you, in theory. In theory, Communism works. In theory.
Well, Brandon’s “missed show=great show” is more than a theory
Y’alls is selfish.
Before I read this, I’m gonna repost my comment from the B&W of Mania 29, just in case you missed it:
B — for all that is good and holy — DO NOT read the Smackdown spoilers or watch the show. I cannot stress this enough. I legitimately think it might be an Ark of the Covenant sort of situation.
You’ll find, after you read the report, that Brandon must not have taken your advice. Or maybe he just had a common-sense hunch.
Yep. Just got there. Blerg. Damn you, WWE.
I usually don’t read the Smackdown spoilers but all of this ominous talk made me check them out. Luckily at least it wasn’t what I was afraid it might be.
Oops, I just posted something similar. Now I’m not saying Triple H wrote Smackdown to punish the fans that attended Monday Night Raw, but, that show was about as close to a 180 as you could possibly get to Raw.
People are apparently buying the hell out of Fandango’s theme on iTunes. It’s No. 11 now at the moment.
HAHA FUCK YOU ZACK RYDER.
Every song ever made > Zack Ryder’s “Hoeski” >:(
I totally agree with the fact that Orton and Sheamus surely could have done something to play off the crowd. Can you imagine if one of them had done RVD’s thumbs-to-himself taunt when they were chanting for him? It seemed like they were deathly afraid to engage the crowd.
Sheamus was at least smiling like he understood the absurdity of the situation. Orton just looked confused and angry.
Sheamus afterward tweeted some befuddled comments, which I took to mean that he was amused by the whole thing.
Yeah, it was something like “Just had a match with Orton, did anyone notice?”
How they should have played off of the crowd.
Randy stops fighting and joins the crowd wave.
Sheamus woulda been like, “Hey, that looks fun, lemme join ya, fella!”, and as Sheamus lifts his arms up for the wave, BOOM!, RKO! FROM OUTA NOWHERE!
Or Orton does the RVD points, but says “RKO” instead.
Yep, that’s where I really felt Cena separated himself. He was the one guy that wasn’t afraid to pay attention and change what he was supposed to do on the fly.
I’ll bet Orton thought the crowd was full of morons who didn’t even know he was Randy ORTON not SAVAGE.
No, I think they would have rather had the corpse of Randy Savage in the ring than Randy Orton.
Kane and Undertaker are the Bash Brothers, and Daniel Bryan is Kenny Wu.
A few comments:
1. Great B&W, Brandon, as always. Of course, I bet this one is more fun to write than most.
2. If you really want to enjoy this at its maximum, when you get to “Best: Orton And Sheamus As Goldberg And Brock Lesnar” turn on ChaChaLaLa and let it play for the rest time you’re reading. It totally makes it even better.
3. I need a link to the Kickstarter project to make Brandon fly on a plane every Monday night. Sorry, Brandon, but you have to do it for the WBs.
I was repeating fandango’s music over all report long ! (excpet for the shield’s part where I put their theme for a few seconds ;) )
There’s no way those Fandango chants/singing were not totally ironic.
they boo the shit out of this guy cause hes bland vanilla nxt dude #37, teh only thing he is missing is the shitty tattoos.
I’ve seen this dude work and he’s nothing special.
and most of all, no daniel bryan.
In fairness, Daniel Bryan is the highest of high standards.
I think I gave the WWE UNIVERSE way too much credit.
These people are buying his actual theme song?!
It’s only $0.99 on iTunes. It’s not like they’re buying a Zack Ryder wig.
Wow, dhcguy is apparently the only person who hates fun more than THESTINGER.
I don’t like Randy Orton: I think his matches are mediocre-at-best, his character is dull, and his promos are terrible. I think that Randy Orton is terrible at every aspect of being a pro wrestler outside of being tall and tan. But the one area that Randy Orton is the worst at is improv. Bocce balls is Orton bad at doing something on the fly. If Orton were a newcomer, it happens. But over the years Randy Orton has shown that he reacts to the slightest deviation as though he’s a newborn who just had a bad dream.
Did you not see that heel run he had where he introduced all the “viper” stuff, like that coil spring/pound on the mat bit? I think it was around 2008/2009. He was so unbelievably awesome during that run that I have trouble believing anyone who saw it would think he’s a terrible pro-wrestler.
The problem with Orton (and has been the problem since he got so incredibly over as a psychotic heel and crowds were cheering him so hard that they turned him face) is that he’s bored out of his mind. He sticks around because what else is he going to do with his life, but he hasn’t given a fuck in years. It’s such a colossal waste of talent.
I’ve said it before but one of the best things that could realistically happen for WWE is Randy Orton caring about his job again.
Lester speaks the truth. I don’t know what Orton’s got going on personally, but if he could get back to where he was a few years ago, he could be a serious superstar again. There’s a reason he was in Evolution, after all. He’s just got a lot of issues.
Let’s give a small pass to the Smackdown crowd, because those are always terrible and yet reports say there was some effort made. Plus, some of the worst parts of the spoilers aren’t likely to be on tv.
Aren’t they going to the UK in a few weeks? I have faith that the Brits won’t let us down, even if South Carolina does next week.
Yep, in a fortnight. We will do our best, but can’t promise they won’t overdub us. I can probably guarantee a few “WHO ARE YA?” chants though. (My favourite remains chanting “That’s illegal!” to R-Truth, after water’s heel turn, as he smoked a cigarette inside the arena.)
I feel like for the past couple of years they hop over the pond right after Wrestlemania… they perform Raw Monday, then tape Smackdown Tues, and are over in England by the weekend.
Monday’s Raw was the first time in a while I really enjoyed Raw. It felt like something that you had to watch or else you missed something special.
It felt like a throwback to the days when wrestling was the cool thing that everybody loved. I won’t say “NEW BOOM PERIOD”, but it was definitely a fun night.
I haven’t read the B&W yet, but, I DID just read the Smackdown! Spoilers. All I can say is, may God have mercy on us all.
*begins to drink some Petron Tequila in order to not rage at the results*
I read the results too, just to see how disappointed I’m going to be on Friday night.
I’m pretty sure I made a POOPIES face when I read what HHH said to Daniel Bryan.
It’s like they decided to punish us for not going by their script.
I just realized I’m going to Extreme Rules so I’ll hopefully get to sing Fandango’s Theme (Interlude) with 20,000 others.
This whole show blew my mind. The crowd was insane to hear on the TV. Almost made up for paying $60 to not have the PPV stream work.
Miss Ellie doesn’t watch a ton of WWE because she goes to bed before Raw and/or SmackDown, BUT, we do watch a lot of Saturday Morning Slam. The way Ellie shows her appreciation of people is to wave at them. Person who gets some of her BIGGEST waves: Brad Maddox, so, you’re not the only one who likes him.
I’d wave at Brad Maddox so hard.
Wave to Cornbeef!
Blow him kisses!
It’s all good. Ellie is good people, Steph.
Randy’s anger toward the crowd filled me with terrible joy. He is just.. so unprofessional when things don’t go as scripted, and he is so bad at all the things. Cena may be the ultimate corporate stooge, but he at least knows how to play to the audience.
I started watching WWE every week about 3 years ago after taking most of the late 2000s off and, in all that time, I haven’t seen him do anything memorable to deserve his popularity.
It’s not even that I hate him or anything. He just exists in this strange world where he has no impact on anything to do with the rest of the show.
Randy should really just do entrances and exits, because those are the only interesting parts of his matches.
I’m surprised he didn’t throw double birds to the audience before winding up for the RKO. He’s done it before to a much less hostile crowd.
I wish Orton would go off the deep end. Or Sheamus. That way one of them could go heel and cleanse themselves of their shitty face runs.
Yeah I didn’t return to wrestling until about a year and a half ago, so every time they call Orton the “apex predator”, I just kinda laugh at it.
Nice Recap Brandon and Nice Guest Recaps Danielle and Jeremy. I find it funny that the WWE is happy to show the chants in the Sheamus-Orton match, but they don’t realize that the crowd only did that because they did care about the match. If Ziggler didn’t cash in and that crowd didn’t get on a perpetual high, things would have gotten ugly.
Thanks Redshirt!
I didn’t realize how important Ziggler’s win was to the show until I read this report. Great Raw followed by very good Best and Worsts for both Wrestlemania and Raw.
I wish Raw were this fun every week. If that was the case I would have no problem sharing my love of pro wrestling with all my friends; how could you hate thousands of people singing a silly song for a sillier dancing man? The larger question I guess is whether the crowd was so good that they made the show feel amazing, or that we actually got a really good show. I’m not sure what the answer is.
I did actully for the first time ever recommend this episode of raw for a friend to watch it’s replay with me on next monday’s night in our country !
Thought of some down the road booking. Eventually, they need to have a Del Rio/Fandango feud where the storyline is Ricardo is the only announcer that says Fandango’s name correctly so Fandango wants to steal him away from Del Rio.
I would buy that PPV.
Id pay double for that PPV!!!
That’s a genuinely great idea for a storyline
One of my favorite moments from RAW came via the WWE App.
Well, here take a look, JBL speaks the truth. “You have corrupted a nation..”
[www.wwe.com]
Is it just me or does Striker sound like he’s a couple drinks in while hosting WWE Active?
A few drinks before starting would be in my contract if I had to do Striker’s job.
And he’s like that all the time in these backstage segments.
Yeah, that We Want Puppies Chant was bush league for that crowd. And I hate Jerry Lawler for it.
I read the Smackdown spoilers last night, and I really wish I hadn’t. Listen to Brandon folks, don’t do it. Be happy about wrestling for as long as you can!
What happened? Did HHH pedigree Fandango onto a pile of Team Rocket/Rhodes Scholars/The Shield/Everyone else we love? ..please don’t answer that.
Great column as always, Brandon!
Gotta say that my favorite part of the show (besides Ziggler) was definitely a beaten and battered Fandango using his last ounce of strength to correct Justin Roberts on pronouncing his name coupled with the crowd’s genuine applause upon completion. It was just such a solid, professional payoff to the joke.
Oblig Simpsons reference: that whole display reminded me of Homer shouting, “Duff.. Gardens… HURRAAAAAAAH” before crashing into his car horn.
I AM THE LIZARD QUEEN!!!
DUFFMAN, CAN’T BREATHE! OH NO!
“Surly only looks out for one guy….Surly.”
That was my favourite part too! I was going to post a comment about it if no one else did.
The way his voice wavers on the first syllable, turning it into a moan of pain, is just a beautiful thing. So was nameless ladyfriend’s look of grave concern and Curtis’s furrowed brow of pained concentration.
He’s a genius.
You’ve got to really appreciate that kind of commitment to character.
Brando The Magnificent has a nice ring to it.
Also, can you imagine how weird and bad it would have been if the Rock had shown up?
If that crowd got a piece of the Rock and shit all over him, I’d still have an enormous erection.
Brando Unchained?
Oh, and another awesome thing about the 3-minute Ziggler/ADR match (which I agree was fantastic): Ziggler coming out to his music and walking with purpose toward the ring. I’m so used to guys running out unannounced, dragging refs behind them, and depending on who you talk to, it’s a cowardly or opportunistic move. But Dolph was played out to his music, and he walked to the ring, and it’s the kind of thing you’d see a guy do if he wanted his opponent to become seized with dread over his impending loss. ADR going down like a fighter was amazing, and so was Dolph coming out like one.
It was smart in that his deliberate entrance fed the crowd, by the time the ref had actually rung the bell the place was going nuts. When ADR kicked out it they went crazy. It was one of the best MIB cash ins I’ve ever seen. a perfect 3 minutes.
They actually did have Zeb tag into that “handicap” match for a minute or so, but it was during commercial break and they only showed the footage on the app. By the time they came back live he was back on the apron. Yeah, the app is stupid but I do like that I can watch the match footage when they break in the middle.
Hey Brandon I have been reading B&W for a little over a year now and just wanted to mention how much fun I always have reading it and thank you!
I’ve never commented yet but I had to today. I work with one of the girls on the shuttle bus who called you a smark before Wrestlemania. I showed her your B&W of Wrestlemania and she confirmed it was her and her friend. So I just thought you’d like to know that she is aware and is currently reading your blog :)
I’m sure she’ll soon learn you know all!
Ha! Amazing. Tell her I didn’t have to eat my shoes.
So, it turns out the white stuff on Trips’ stomach when he came out to the ring was dry ice.
And it gave him second degree burns on his abdomen.
Say what you want about him, but he wrestled through fresh second degree burns from fucking dry ice. That is fucking boss.
Yeah I don’t like to give him credit for anything, but damn.
Wait, why did he have dry ice on his stomach?
That’s how they made the smoke for his skull entrance.
…what did you think they did?
It was used for his entrance through Castle Greyskull
Yeah I heard it too. I’ll give him credit for that. I still think he’s a douchebag but he is a gutsy douchebag.
Dang…that’s pretty impressive.
Yeah, he posted a picture of the burns on twitter. Ouch.
This perfectly sums up Paul Levesque.
Even when he is perfectly justified in showing vulnerability, HHH no sells a freaking second degree burn.
I’ve never been to a wwe show live, so ignore my ignorance, but do they (wwe) actually control what the crowd is supposed to be chanting.. etc?
Short of piping it in (which seems like more of a WCW thing), I don’t know that they’d have any chance to control chants.
Part of me believes Randy Orton is purposely making himself super boring in order to force WWE creative to turn him back heel (which is what he wants).
A much bigger part of me doesn’t believe Randy Orton is smart enough to come up with this plan.
You totally missed two bests
1. Big E Langston is such a wrecking machine even when he warms up and stretches he takes out people like AJ by back handing them in the tits
2. The white guy nailing every single word of three 6 mafia when mark henrys music played for the main event