The Best MMA Feud You'll Read All Year

Russian fighter Aleksander Emelianenko, brother of Fedor, has long dreamt of leaving the mother land behind and starting a new life in America, as an ass-kicking UFC champion. For a while, it seemed like that dream was goulash, because Aleks had been linked to both Hepatitis B and C for quite some time. But as recently as March, it seemed like he could, in fact, be on his way to a UFC contract and fighting in the States, but that seems squashed because it has been 5 months and nothing has happened.

As for why he’s not here pummeling opponents right now, fellow Russian fighter Sergei Kharitonov offered his own insight in a recent interview with Valetudo.ru. Aleks blamed Fedor’s loss to Dan Henderson on his trainers, but Sergei defended those trainers because he previously worked with them, too.

“All organizations in the world know about his hepatitis C and nobody wants to have business with him. He has drunk himself into this disease. He is drug addicted alcoholic and criminal. All his disrespectful remarks to the athletes are just a bullshit. How can he fight with hepatitis? Nobody’s gonna take him to any tournament. He lies that he hasn’t been to prison but it’s not true. He has.” (Via Cage Potato)

Hey Sergei, why don’t you tell us how you really feel?

“When I read his interview I laughed out loud. Although he is 30 years old and that’s certainly not the reason for laughter. Firstly, for guys like Aleks I am not ‘Serezha’ but rather ‘Sergei Valeryevich.’ Secondly, it’s about time for him to learn how to compress thoughts and, above all, to think before he speaks. He didn’t get a proper upbringing, I guess, but I don’t want to go deeper in it – he doesn’t deserve so much honor. He is a great trash-talker, but real fighters prove their strength in the ring. Aleks is a drinker, he is always brawling. Normal men like me or Fedor would never drink to alcoholic mania and fight in the street. But I often hear about Aleks getting into scraps like this in different corners of our country. He rampages, harasses the waitresses and other girls, lies, cries on every corner that he is a champion of the world and the strongest man on Earth. I guess, this is some kind of a drug effect.”

Is this guy a MMA fighter or a frat boy?

“He came to our gym about a month after he was released from jail and Fedor asked me not to punch Aleks too strong. And after it Aleks said in his interview that he had taught me how to punch. What can a criminal teach you in a month after prison? It’s just not comfortable for Fedor to turn his brother down. The only way Aleks can knock somebody out now is the smell of alcohol from his mouth. I don’t think it was a good idea to take Aleks to the camp. His comment that he was, ‘hanging out in Kislovodsk for three weeks,’ means that he distracted Fedor from training for those three weeks. And he always says, ‘WE’ in his interviews. Who are those, ‘we?’ Fedor will get a lot of respect regardless of number of his losses. He is a respectful athlete and worthy person. Concerning Aleks, I can say that he is the reason why our relations with Fedor deteriorated. We’ve drifted apart. It would be a great pleasure for me to come to Kislovodsk and train with Fedor, but Aleksander’s presence there makes it impossible.”

It’s always tough to see family come between two men who love each other so dearly.

“I know some people that have been to prison, they reformed, realized their mistakes and improved. Aleks hasn’t changed at all. He stayed the same. There were some cases when he could get to jail but Fedor stepped in again. There were also some cases when Fedor literally saved his life. Being honest, prison is the best place for Aleks. Fedor made a great push to take him out of a jail as early as possible. I remember 2002 when Fedor said ,’I’d like Aleks to get out of jail somewhat quicker.’ Fedor is the reason why Aleksander is free now. Actually, he owes his brother everything he has at the present moment. Fedor carries him on his shoulders. Fedor gave him an opportunity to step in the ring to make some money. He used to make good money because of his last name, but he could not keep it. He swapped everything for drink and parties. I know that for the present moment Aleks doesn’t have neither house nor home. He has spend everything on drink. He doesn’t have a flat, doesn’t have a car, and the only way to make some money for him is to give a scandalous interview and to attract some attention to his person. He is ready for everything to get the bout. He even came to Fedor’s camp with the hope that Fedor would help him to organize a fight somewhere. But he is washed-up.”

So he’s like Russia’s Charlie Sheen?

“He is likely to give that interview being drunk and drugged-out. You can see it by his voice in his interview about Fedor’s trainers that he was inadequate. He’s gonna be 30 in two days. This mistake was born on August 2 — the day of airborne troops — my holiday. And he is still living from one drunken feast to another — from one scuffle to another. He must be missing jail.”

Damn, he’s only 30? I feel so unaccomplished right now. And if you’re wondering if Aleks had anything to say in response to Sergei’s claims, of course he did. And if you’re wondering if it’s insanely graphic and terrifying, then you’re also in for some fun.

“Kharitonov lied. Everything he says in his interview is stupid nonsense. Maybe he over partied at gay parades in Amsterdam and lost his head. Lets start from the Hep C. I’m offering Kharitonov next — I’m ready to take the blood test for Hep C in front of any media and Internet resources. If the results are negative, he should cut off his own finger. If the results will turn out positive, I will cut off my own finger. Thats for the whole world to know who is the fuck face. Thats what I’m offering to him concerning his claims. If he refuses this bet then the world will know who’s lying anyway. What else does he need? A clown hat. He screams everywhere that he’s a paratrooper. But in truth he’s just an army office rat, who has never seen any action. When he came to fight the whole paratrooper image including the right song was my idea. If he’s a real paratrooper he should act as one.”

Oh Aleks, you had me at “over partied at gay parades in Amsterdam.”