The Dugout: Hello, Old Friend

**Online Host**

Welcome to the Minnesota Twins Chatroom!

LawnMauer: New Buddy Icons, bro!

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: pfffffft

LawnMauer: That lady doing the team photographs was really nice. Did you get to talk to her at all?

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: uh yeah i was like, "oh good, thanks for giving me a grey backdrop you idiotic lady" it looks like i’m lying down on the surface of the moon

LawnMauer: Oh, it’s not that bad.

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: i was like, "sure hope my fans don’t look at this picture and think ‘holy sh:t our favorite baseball has fallen dead while conducting a moon mission, we must recover his corpse and give him a proper burial’"

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: then i started thinking about what would happen if you gathered up a bunch of minnesotans and told them they had to design some sort of spacecraft capable of bringing them to the moon and back

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: you’d come back in a week and see that they seriously just knit a pair of wings out of yarn and tied them to a 1987 chevrolet celebrity

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: they’re just standing in front of it and smiling at you like they’re real f***ing proud of it miracle whip just smeared all over the windshield for no reason

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: and then the lady took the picture

LawnMauer: That’s funny. I would have smiled.

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: well i didn’t, it was literally an orwellian nightmare

LawnMauer: Jim, how’d yours turn out?

WordUpThome: THIS OL ROUND DOG COULDN’T STOP FROM CHORTLING AT THAT UNABASHFUL PHOTOGRAPHETTE

LawnMauer: What did she say?

WordUpThome: SHE SAID THAT THE FOOTBALL BO JACKSON AND THE BASEBALL BO JACKSON WERE ACTUALLY THE SAME PERSON AND THEN SHE TOOK THE PICTURE

**OnlineHost**

Twins second baseman Tsuyoshi Nishioka has broken his leg.

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: lollllll how the sh:t do you break your leg by playing baseball

LawnMauer: Someone could have hit him in the leg with a bat.

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: or someone could have hit him in the leg with a ball that’s it, those are the only two things

WordUpThome: METEOR

ZackAndMiriMakeAMorneau: three things

LawnMauer: Well, we’re short a man. I guess we call someone up from the minors?

WordUpThome: HOLD YON HORSES

**OnlineHost**

Welcome to Minnesota Twins Triple-A Affiliate Chatroom!

WordUpThome: HELLO EVERYONE, JI

WordUpThome: JIM NEEDS YOUR HELP

WordUpThome: OUR COMPTROLLER OF SECOND BASE AFFAIRS HAS BEEN HIT IN THE SHINJO BY A METEOR

WordUpThome: DOES ANYONE KNOW HOW TO OPERATE A SECOND BASE

WordUpThome: HELLO

NietoMosquito: wull howdy!

WordUpThome: TOM NIETO IT SURE IS "NIET" TO RUN INTO YOU

WordUpThome: WHOSE HAY ARE YOU BALING THESE DAYS YOU OL BARN-HAND

NietoMosquito: ol’ mr. tom was just gettin’ some shut-eye! pleased t’see ya!

WordUpThome: I SEE THAT YOU ALSO HAD YOUR 2011 PHOTO TAKEN IN FRONT OF THE BERLIN WALL

NietoMosquito: heh! /stretches, gets up from a crudely-arranged half-dozen Dora the Explorer-themed nap mats

NietoMosquito: wouldja believe they don’t make nap mats in grown-up sizes? told th’salesman at th’wal-mart that they oughta make a hefty tom-sized nap mat what got the one-an-only Rochester Red Wings on it!

NietoMosquito: (they didn’t know who the Rochester Red Wings are but like ol’ tom always says, "pobody’s nerfect!")

WordUpThome: WHAT

WordUpThome: OH LOL

WordUpThome: /looks at watch IT’S NEARLY 5 P.M. AND A COSBY SHOW, WHY COME YOU WERE SLEEPING

NietoMosquito: gotta get a coupl’a winks in ‘fore th’baseball game an’ after m’gig at the magic marker stand at th’mall!

NietoMosquito: i get t’sell these neat-o markers that’re invisible ‘cept when y’put a black light on ’em! they sure are swell! they even set up ol’tom with a stand in the middle o’ th’mall so i can hawk m’wares!

WordUpThome: THAT SOUNDS SWELL, OLD JIM MAY STOP BY AND PATRONISE YOUR MARKERED STAND

WordUpThome: MARKERS ARE THE ONLY WRITING IMPLEMENT THICK ENOUGH FOR MINE HAMBONED HANDS TO GRASP

NietoMosquito: wull

NietoMosquito: wull um

NietoMosquito: wull, um, see, figured i’d take a little lunch break, step outside an’ feed th’ducks for a few minutes, y’know!

NietoMosquito: went outside an’ sat down an’ took some bread an’ saltine crackers outta m’knapsack! fed th’bread to the duckies an’ munched on some crackers for a bit!

NietoMosquito: then ol’ tom went back to his marker stand an’ some no-gooders stole ’em all!

NietoMosquito: but it’s like i always say, ain’t a good excuse not to go to work! gotta make th’most outta every day th’good lord gives ya!

NietoMosquito: so now i just stand there in m’marker suit next to m’stand all day. ain’t have any markers to sell ya, but i’m givin away smiles for free!

WordUpThome: I’M GLAD THAT WE ARE FRIENDS

WordUpThome: YOU’RE BASICALLY ME MINUS A CAPS LOCK BUTTON AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

NietoMosquito: welp! time t’get some grub ‘fore i start the day!

NietoMosquito: /takes ramen noodle seasoning packet out of improvised saran-wrap bag of ramen noodle seasoning packets /pours into Dixie bathroom cup full of water /drinks

WordUpThome: THAT ISN’T SOUP

NietoMosquito: wull it may not be soup, but it sure is– /spills all over jersey

**OnlineHost**

100% of Tom Nieto’s upcoming paycheck will be withheld due to dry cleaning costs.

NietoMosquito: d’oh turntables