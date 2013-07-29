The Dugout: Ryan Braun & Alex Rodriguez Are Probably Totally Innocent

|
|TheBraunBunny: heh heh lying about steroids is the best
|
|
|homosexual_rod: IF JOO GET ME CAUGHT AN SUSPENTED FOREVER BOY I SWURR
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: shh, keep your voice down, this is supposed to be clandestine
|
|
|homosexual_rod: oh sorry tee hee
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: Good, that’s better. You come up with an excuse yet? Mine’s great. “It’s BS.”
|
|
|homosexual_rod: does that really worgk
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: Worked for me back in 2011! If that doesn’t work, blame the testing.
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: “maybe I allegedly did steroids but you can’t suspend me, the tester put my sample in a ziploc baggie instead of a test tube. CASE DISMISSED, HEROES ARE REAL.”
|
|
|homosexual_rod: LOL
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: you’re a person of color, though, so you’ll have a tougher time explaining yourself.
|
|
|homosexual_rod: what do joo mean
|
|
|homosexual_rod: we are literally the same color
“high orange”
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: alright, well, we’ll talk about it later when you’re crying about your innocence on TV specials and I’m being consoled with concerned grandma hugs
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: so what’s your excuse, Bud’s gonna be here any minute to test us. To personally test us. Because he is a great commissioner.
|
|
|homosexual_rod: “what are steroits”
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: hahah what
|
|
|homosexual_rod: i jess wanna play, i diden have them saw curtis grandson in half an remove his hips an have them surgically implanted into me to sit at home, i dong care about steroids, i jess wanna play
|
|
|homosexual_rod: backup plan: “skittles have vitamins in them that make test say you have steroids i just ate skittles sry for loving skittles brand skittles”
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: you did what to curtis granderson now
|
|
|
**Online Host**
ILoveCashman has entered the chatroom.
|
|
|ILoveCashman: hey guys, what’s going on in this chatroom? Not talking loudly to each other about how you did steroids, I hope
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: heh, no sir, just uh, just talkin’ wCB/C. I say you need lots of it, Alex says you don’t need any. Neither of us understand it!
|
|
|ILoveCashman: hm, well-
|
|
|homosexual_rod: BRIANG LET ME PLAY BASEBALL BOI
|
|
|ILoveCashman: shut the f**k up, Alex
|
|
|homosexual_rod: MY DOGTOR SAYS I’M FINE, AN HE EVEN MEANS IT METTICALLY AN NOT RE: MY JERKIN’ CENTAUR BODY
|
|
|homosexual_rod: I CAN PLAY IN JOOR LINEUP TODAY I SWEAR, PERFEGLY FINE HIPPS, LOOK I CAN SWIVEL /begins twerking
|
|
|ILoveCashman: stop f**king twerking you imbecile, you’re not fine, you’re hurt and have to collect millions of dollars and NOT take a cotton-swab dump on the Yankees legacy
|
|
|ILoveCashman: you are injured
|
|
|homosexual_rod: NO I’M NOT
|
|
|ILoveCashman: no, look at me
|
|
|ILoveCashman: you’re injureeeeed /wiggles eyebrows
|
|
|homosexual_rod: /stares
|
|
|ILoveCashman: IN. JURREEDDDD. /presses down on Alex’s foot
|
|
|homosexual_rod: OUCH MY FOOT
|
|
|homosexual_rod: I MEAN, NO, LET ME PLAY I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT STEROITS ARE, MY COUSING GAVE THEM TO ME, HE SAID THEY WERE DANGEROUS STREET DROGS
|
|
|ILoveCashman: eeennghhh
|
|
|
**Online Host**
BudIsWiser has entered the chatroom.
|
|
|BudIsWiser: hey fellas! Just stopped in for your random drug test!
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: gulp
|
|
|homosexual_rod: gulp
|
|
|BudIsWiser: lol just kidding, you guys are great, keep hitting dingers and scoring wCB/C’s, we’ll keep giving you dollars!
|
|
|
**Online Host**
BudIsWiser has left the chatroom.
|
|
|ILoveCashman: god dammit
|
|
|TheBraunBunny: nailed it. Time to celebrate! Lying rulz! /does steroids
|
|
|homosexual_rod: LET ME PLAY IN JOOR LINEUP BRIANG /cuts hip, tries to force bottle of steroids into wound
|
|
|ILoveCashman: brb, posting this entire thing to reddit
|
I hope A-rod’s DOGTOR is an actual dog. He needs all the puppies in the world to at least attempt to salvage his image.
Nice way to come back to work after being on vacation.
God I missed this.
Wait, it’s been awhile. I forgot how to comment on Dugouts. Let’s see…. +1. Nope, that’s not it. BORK LASER. Nope, not it either. +Rerish. Therrrrrrre we go.
rerish noooooo
THE DU
THE DUGOUT!!!!
These are so great.
HEY WHAT
WHATS UP FELLAS
/starts twerking
Where was this all June and July?!
I PRAYED FOR RAIN AND NOONE ANSWERED
/sports drought
Awesome. I missed this.
+Mister Thompson
*ahem*
I suuuure would hate to know what Dugout Manny Ramirez is up to.
While playing in the minor leagues.
In Texas.
Just a few miles from Austin.
Where Brandon lives.
Would hate that.
wan play AAA spies?
I had to stop, laugh, and re-read the line I had just read at like 5 different times when going through this. Amazing.
The fact that A-Rod’s screen name isn’t a reference to being a centaur makes me sad.