The Dugout: Ryan Braun & Alex Rodriguez Are Probably Totally Innocent

If you like baseball, perhaps you’ve heard the story of Ryan Braun — a nice Jewish boy who was accidentally accused of steroids and suspended before the people in charge realized he was a total sweetheart and couldn’t have done anything wrong — and Alex Rodriguez, a hard-working everyman who pulled himself up by the bootstraps and became one of the best players in baseball. Uh, several years ago.

Anyway, Major League Baseball is just CRAZY OBSESSIVE about prosecuting players who get caught using steroids, so the big baseball news has been about how baseball hates heroes and wants us all to be sad. At least I think that’s what’s been going on, I haven’t done one of these in a while.

Today’s Dugout, about the exciting true story of two innocent sluggers, is after the jump.