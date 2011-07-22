The Great Foul Ball Debate: How Do You Declare The Real Villain?

There’s been a very unexpected yet quite spectacular trend brewing in Major League Baseball this season – foul ball thievery. At least that’s how we have come to describe that once-in-a-lifetime moment when two people collide to retrieve their rawhide souvenir at a baseball game and only one comes out a winner. We break them down, not only the moments, but the people as well, and in every case there’s a victim and a villain. Almost every time, that victim is an innocent child and that villain is a scumbag adult. But I’ve become quite fascinated with this phenomenon and I figured we could take some time today to break down the dynamics in choosing sides.
I think there are some adults getting a bad rap, and in the pre-YouTube days that didn’t mean squat. But now we have the ability to forever decry and humiliate our so-called villains. We can watch them again and again, point our fingers – especially the middle ones – and make them taste the agony of our cyber shame. I say, stand down, heroes. Let’s take a few moments – and video clips from this and previous MLB, NFL and other sports seasons – and put ourselves in their shoes just this once. Let us be the judges, juries, and executioners right here, at this very moment in Blogdome. Because what the hell else are we going to do?
This is the clip that has brought us to this discussion today, as everyone is celebrating the generosity and class of the young man in this video from a recent game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoo boy, do I hate being the antagonist, but come on, people. We’re getting a little carried away.
Let’s break it down: Rickie Weeks tossed a ball to a young Brewers fan* and he dropped it. Two other kids ran down and retrieved the ball from a crew member, and they celebrated. Meanwhile, the intended recipient turned on the water works. The staffer told the boy with the ball to return it to the crying child, even though he dropped it. The other boy conceded and handed the ball to the crying boy, who was being comforted by his mother.
First of all, there’s a reason that we use the metaphor “dropping the ball” when we talk about failures and missed opportunities. In this case, the boy literally dropped the ball. Sure, I feel bad for him, but suck it up and move on, boy. Learn from your mistakes and become a better man. Instead, he’s now under the impression that crying will achieve results. Welcome to the modern metaphor, friends.
Secondly, and this is where that * comes into play. Call me heartless, but is that a Brewers shirt with a Diamondbacks hat? Unacceptable, mom. I know this shouldn’t determine who rightfully deserves the ball, but it isn’t helping my verdict. As for the generosity of the other boy, though, he did get his reward and I think it justifies him being unfairly told to hand the ball over. He was presented with an autographed bat. That’s justice.
The Real Villain: The crying boy.
My colleague Brandon posted this video a few days ago and it’s like the redheaded stepchild of the previous clip.
Breaking it down: This kid makes zero effort to catch a foul ball, and even if he did try, there was no way his little germ traps were pulling it in. Instead, as he watched, the adult in front of him wrestled with his woman’s crotch for the ball. Ultimately, her vagina tractor beam won and she had herself a souvenir. But no, that should have been the kid’s ball, according to entitlement.
Of course the kid put on the most spoiled display of angst, and of course he’s eventually rewarded for it with a ball of his own. I’m surprised he didn’t pout more when his brother got a ball as well. Hell, just go ahead and club the woman over her head and give him that ball, too. I’d like to check back in with this kid when he’s a college freshman, pouting in his dorm room because a girl won’t give him a beej. I know because I’ve been there.
The Real Villain: Sourpuss Jones and the enabling TV crew.
Here’s an interesting twist. Instead of a foul ball, Jeff Francoeur lost his bat after his patented “Here goes nothing” swing and it landed between two women. The older woman may have had her hand on the bat first, but I’m invoking a special “Every man for himself” rule on bats. The other woman yanked the bat away and returned to her children, as if she was a mother condor ripping the heart out of a defenseless rodent.
As Martha Washington cried for justice, the other woman just gave her kids a hell of a day at the ball park. As we know, nobody gets to keep a bat. Then again, maybe they do at a Royals game but nobody goes so we have no proof. But assuming the rules are like most regular stadiums, the woman returned the bat and received a few balls, t-shirts and maybe some snacks for their trouble. Not too shabby, and it sucks to be you, grandma. Maybe if you hold your hands up long enough you’ll catch another bat.
The Real Villain: Jeff Francoeur.
I’m particularly fond of this clip from a Tampa Bay Rays-New York Yankees game as it is such a greater metaphor for baseball in general.
Breaking it down: A teenage female Rays fan made a solid effort at retrieving a foul ball over the short infield wall, but she dropped her drink in the process, allowing an adult male Yankees fan to scoop the ball up and present it triumphantly to his wife and child.
I mean, this says it all, right? Small market inadequacies vs. the Evil Empire. The girl was clearly upset that she lost her chance at a foul ball, but she just allowed the Yankees fan to overpower her and win. It sucks, but that’s the nature of the game until she learns to stand her ground and shove back.
The Real Villain: Rays management. Seriously, make some moves and put up a fight.
I find that this clip is particularly relevant to the fans of teams with poor attendance, as the problem at hand is a large section of empty seats, or as I like to call it, “The Marlins Game Law.”
Breaking it down: Obviously this wasn’t a very well-attended Oakland Athletics game, but it’s possible that a few rows really had to pee at the same time. Either way, this ball was in limbo and that means every man for himself. However, in this case, it was a child and two men – settle down, Chris Hansen – and one of the men seemingly took the ball from the kid and sauntered back to his seat back on his home planet of Cluelessness.
I would never say that it’s acceptable for a grown man to take a ball away from a child, but I will offer a defense for the guy. The other man making a move on the ball could have possibly masked the child from his perception, as that dude jumped over two rows from above to get that ball. The guy who grabbed it was possibly looking out for himself. Still, the kid wins our favor because he smacked his head during his effort, so I’ll at least argue that both adults were dicks. And the kid still got a ball out of it.
The Real Villain: Oakland ticket sales reps.
As of right now, this is my favorite for Sports Moment of the Year, because this woman is evil defined.
Breaking it down: Someone tossed a ball toward an older woman and a little girl. It doesn’t matter if the player or coach who tossed the ball pointed directly at the woman and said, “F*ck off little girl, this is for Kurt Warner’s sister-in-law.” The verdict was delivered on the spot.
Congrats, lady. You got a ball. Meanwhile, you can see immediately from the faces on the other people in that section that the C-word was being dropped left and right. From various articles and message board posts written after this game, the fans in the entire section and above booed this woman mercilessly for innings after. Any time she got up, they booed her. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros sent a staff member to deliver an autographed ball and bat, as well as a t-shirt and hat, to the little girl.
As for the woman, I only wish that a fat woman was accidentally hit with a poisoned dart and fell on her during the 7th inning stretch.
The Real Villain: Obviously.
Again, I’ll never justify stealing a ball from a little kid, but some scenarios shouldn’t really shock people. Like, for instance, an Arena Football game.
Breaking it down: An errant pass went into the first row and it would appear that a teenage girl caught the ball without very much effort, to be polite. However, a grown man who was sitting one row behind her and four seats over jumped for the ball and wrestled it away from her. Then he celebrated his souvenir because he’s a proud man.
I’d hope for something bad but I’ll just assume he got a DUI after the game.
The Real Villain: All male AFL fans, myself included.
There’s stealing a ball from kids and then there’s stealing a ball from kids who are trying so hard to retrieve it and then taunting them as you run away.
No need to break this one down, as it’s plain and simple. That guy was just a dick. The crowd clearly recognized that, and I’m sure that having to listen to the Black Eyed Peas didn’t help their moods either. But I’m going to hand this one over to YouTube commenter prettyboyalldayadigg:
u got to be kidding me if it was me or a nother black kid i would shoot his ass
God, I love YouTube.
The Real Villain: Any fan that didn’t walk over and grab the ball away from this jerk.
If this guy’s a villain, it’s because he didn’t kick Brett Fave in the nuts. Otherwise, he deserves a medal.
Great work, Burnsy. I’m going to be internally furious at these people all day.
The real villain all these cases is Peter King for setting the shitty example to America that it’s okay to steal foul balls off young children.
Tremendous work, Burnsy.
The Giants PR person that came out and gave that little shithead a baseball should die in a fire.
Way to reward some pouting little puke for his behavior. I’m sure he learned a valuable lesson there.
The rules are easy when you get to a ballgame. If any foul balls could be hit your way, look around and identify the best-behaved kid near you. If no well-behaved kid is present, congrats! you get to keep any ball you can grab. Otherwise, that kid gets the ball.
I think it’s tricky if you’re there with your own kid. You’re thinking “get my kid a foul ball.” But others think “grown man stealing ball from kids.” Like that Yankee fan in TB. He prob thought that the Girl was gonna lose the ball back onto the field, best get it for his baby.
Also, helmet baby in the main header is the saddest thing.
forrest gump as a baby…
Its pretty obvious “The Baseball Guy” in #5 is learning disabled and probably has the mind of a 5 year old. His father (?) seems to say this to the blonde and she is okay with it. Villians? Burnsy and announcers
Sorry I’m not awesome at detecting “pretty obvious” and I can’t overhear what someone is saying through a YouTube clip.
If you watch the clip for #4 (Francoeur) again the old woman isn’t even watching as the bat comes flying towards her. I would award the bat to the younger woman just as her prize for paying attention.
@AMR exactly right. This is the standard I and everyone I know adhere to whenever we’re at any game. I was at a AA baseball game years ago, at a nice cozy field in the middle of cornfields–felt like little leaguers could’ve been playing on it. Anyway, foul ball hit right at me; I caught it on one hop.
As soon as it’s in my hand–after the sting hit me and I said to my buddy, “Holy shit, why’d I do that?”–I have no clue why I did it, because what the fuck does a grown man need with a baseball from a minor league game? Hell, why’d I even stand up and reach in front of that fat fuck next to me who was stuffing his face with soft pretzels drowned in nacho “cheese” sauce?
My natural reaction was to look for the nearest kid. Found one, maybe 3-4 years old, handed the ball to him.
He looked at me like I was an alien who had presented him with one of my eggs. Then his dipshit older brother stole it from him and the little kid started to cry.
So it’s an ironic story, but nevertheless, any adult with a shred of common sense and an ounce of dignity hands the ball to a kid–especially if the kid was the one fighting with you for the ball. Sorta like how that guy at the beginning of “Last Crusade” gives Young Indy his fedora.
And if you spend any brainpower thinking about it, and you put yourself in the kid’s shoes, you realize that you have the power to make that kid’s entire life better. Years later, instead of puffing on his crack pipe, thinking about all the things that the world owes him, or cruelly yanked away from him–starting with that ball… that same crackhead is a former teacher, and able to score another rock with the $5 he got from selling his most prized, cherished boyhood possession.
But seriously. Kids get balls. Unless it’s an investment–some historic hit or something–an adult has no need for a baseball from a pro game.
And if the pouty kid was mine, he’d know damn well better than to do that shit–at least in public. The way that kid went into pout-mode, you know that kid’s parents treat him like a little prince–like the kid who has two copies of Bonestorm in the episode where Bart gets caught shoplifting.
That kid’s pouting makes me want to be cruel to puppies. Shit, his father should have said, “pouters aren’t winners,” just to nip that shit in the bud.
@kjt77 I’m confused. My number 5 is the Yankees/Rays clip. Which one are you talking about?
Great work Burnsy. Who is the worst person in all of these clips?
Jeff Francoeur, obviously. But that woman stealing the ball from the young girl is a close second.
Kids who pout or cry until they get what they want is exactly why America is about to become New China.
Regarding the first clip.
First off, the older kid blocks the younger from catching it in the first place, then comes back and blocks him from getting it a second time. The usher see’s what an a-hole this kid is, and makes him give it to the older. For this, he’s a hero?
*makes him give it to the younger.
@Gipple Mulva I pulled a clip of a man who is probably disabled and took a ball from an attractive blonde woman.
With retards it’s a different situation. If the ‘tard is old enough to buy alcohol, he’s disqualified from contention. And if he’s so retarded he isn’t really aware of what’s happening, he’s right out (because this is a big deal to a person who can appreciate it). So old retards are disqualified first, then retards that can’t comprehend what’s going on. With retards you count down from 20 and the oldest one gets it. No retards? You count up from 2 to the first well behaved child.
If your retard is in a wheelchair, or if a wheelchair is somehow involved, the ball goes to the person in the chair. You can’t really mess around with them. I don’t believe in a god but if I did my god would really fuck up people who neglected the chaired.
Call me an ass, but I’m not buying into this idea that you HAVE to give the nearest little kid a ball. If I’m at a game and I catch it clean, I’m keeping that thing. Some people have to wait years for a chance to grab a fly ball. It’s never happened for me to this day.
Sorry, little kids sitting near me, but you guys can do your time at the ball park and get one someday yourselves.
I don’t know. I have no clue why everyone in America is obsessed with baseballs, especially foul balls.
Do people use them again, for catch? Or do they put them in glass boxes?
The woman who actually yanked the ball out of the girl’s hands and then high fived her friends can die.
I always pick out my little kid before the game starts. That way I’m poised to be a perfect gentleman at all times*.
Remember to ask yourself; “what do I do if the ball is hit to me” before every play. Even if you’re in the stands intoxicated.
*That way after the game when I beat up a homeless guy for sport and date rape the unfortunate young woman who came with me I feel good about myself.
Y’knowwhat? I’m tired of this kid in #1 being treated as a hero. The kid swiped in front of the crying little bitch in the first place, and he gets a signed bat because he returned the ball after being reprimanded by an usher (and let’s be honest, he only returned the ball because the usher said something, not because he was “raised to do the right thing”)? Let’s quit rewarding kids for acting like a douchebag and then belatedly doing what they should have done in the first fucking place.
I caught a batting practice home run ball years ago. It still sits at my parents house. It was cool for a about a day. Trust me, catching a meaningless ball at a baseball is no big deal.
This only further solidifies my conviction that the more people I meet the more I miss my dog.