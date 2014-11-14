The Grizzlies’ Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater Should Not Have Counted And Here’s Why

The Memphis Grizzles staged a furious comeback against the Sacramento Kings last night, erasing a 26-point deficit and winning on a Courtney Lee reverse lay-up with 0.3 seconds left. Or did they? Officials reviewed the play for five minutes and counted the basket. That was the wrong decision.
Here’s what they missed.
Ryan Hollins tipped the inbound pass.
He didn’t make much contact but enough to change the rotation of the ball. The Sacramento Kings announcers were ALL over it on replay but the review center completely ignored it.
“Back and to the left, back and to the left, back and to the left.”
Courtney Lee did NOT get the shot off in time.
Three tenths of a second is not a lot of time, certainly not enough to catch a ball and do a reverse layup. The Trent Tucker Rule is a bit outdated (and the interpretation has changed) but let’s revisit it briefly.
The game clock and shot clock must show :00.3 or more in order for a player to secure possession of the ball on a rebound or throw-in to attempt a field goal. Instant replay shall be utilized if the basket is successful on this type of play and the game clock runs to 0:00 or the shot clock expires on a made basket and the officials are not reasonably certain that the ball was released prior to the expiration of the shot clock. The only type of field goal which may be scored if the game clock and shot clock are at :00.2 or :00.1 is a “tip-in” or “high lob.”
Now, allow me to get nerdy on you for a moment (I briefly talked about it on Twitter).
Here are the 13 frames.
Now, it’s questionable as to whether Lee’s touching the ball in the 13th frame. Even if we eliminate that, it’s 0.4 seconds, a full one tenth of a second longer than the time on the clock.
So yes, the Kings got screwed and they got screwed hard by an NBA replay system that’s frankly not up to date.
There’s NO reason why someone like me can do this and the NBA can’t. Shame on them.
While I agree that was a bad call, you know what would have helped Sacramento? Not giving up a 15 point lead after the third quarter.
Fair. I don’t disagree.
And also not letting Courtney Lee have an open path to the basket when the only option they have is a tip. Not enough time for a catch and shoot. All 5 defenders should have just been standing right around the rim.
You put way too much thought and effort into this. It’s so early in the season, does it even matter? Just enjoy the drama, and let the miraculous comeback be what it is.
The clock isn’t the concern here. The issue is the replay center screwing it up by not having/using the technology available.
That isn’t definitive enough to call back back. I think they would have to test for residue on dude’s fingers to take back the basket.
as a Kings fan, I am just glad I wasn’t able to watch the game live. may have had a coronary
Even as a Grizzlies fan, I can agree that the timekeeper was about a tenth of a second slow starting the clock. Apparently that is not enough to overturn the call. However, I absolutely disagree that the ball was tipped. The Grizzlies television broadcast clearly shows the ball going past his hand, untouched. Their angle was from the front, not the back, as your picture is. It is at a perfect angle to see the space between his little finger and the ball. Check the Grizzlies broadcast(available on torrent) and you will see. Also, a side note: the Grizz TV team checked and discovered that Mike Conley has never had a tech called on him before. They even called his dad who told them that he never had one called before in college, high school, or even grade school. Those refs were out for blood! Cousins should have taken heed of that!
You guys are gonna be fine, though. The Kings look impressive. They are “on the verge” of putting it all together and learn how to close out games. I’ve always liked the Kings, and was ecstatic that you guys fought off the evil Seattle people and kept your team. One word of advice though, learned from extensive experience… Do NOT let Rudy Gay go iso at the end of games. Sure, he’ll occasionally do something awesome… the rest of the time he will break your heart. Give it to Cousins when it really counts. Trust me.