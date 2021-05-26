For each of the last few years, The Match has served as an opportunity for golf fans to watch some of the sport’s biggest names hit the links with athletes for other sports. It was announced on Wednesday morning that the latest edition of the event will take place next month, with two PGA tour pros teaming up with two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

In one corner, PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson will join forces with reigning Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to go up against U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

PGA champ and Super Bowl MVP vs. US Open champ and NFL MVP 👀@PhilMickelson and @TomBrady vs. @b_dechambeau and @AaronRodgers12 is gonna be wild 🔥 #CapitalOnesTheMatch returns July 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/h644kNWMRX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2021

It is not the first time that Mickelson and Brady have participated in The Match alongside one another, as the two took on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May of 2020. The pair narrowly lost, and following the announcement of next month’s event, Mickelson took to Twitter to say that they have some unfinished business to take care of.

It’s game time! My partner @tombrady and I are back and ready to settle some unfinished business. See you in Montana @AaronRodgers12 @b_dechambeau https://t.co/gCidYwsfMr — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

Brady also talked a little trash on Twitter.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

As for DeChambeau and Rodgers, this is the first time that either have played in The Match. Rodgers has not talked any trash on social media in the lead-up, while DeChambeau promised to put on a show.

Excited to team up with @AaronRodgers12 for The Match and take on @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady. Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic🍿 pic.twitter.com/ptZ0RoheWf — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

The latest version of The Match will take place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, with money raised going to Feeding America.