The Miami Dolphins Are A Laughing Stock

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, injecting my personal sports allegiances into this general sports humor site, Miami Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland (above L) is a walking disaster. It’s not clear as to whether the complete ineptitude of the Dolphins franchise rests on Ireland’s shoulders, or if deep-pocketed owner Stephen Ross (above R) is to blame. But something ain’t right in Miami.

Ross proudly boasts that he’ll spend whatever it takes to bring in elite athletes, but he’s failed to do so, and Ireland traded away the team’s best offensive weapon, Brandon Marshall, without bothering to replace him. Between this offseason and previous blunders – like asking Dez Bryant if his mom was a prostitute – it shouldn’t be much of a head-scratcher why players are slow to sign in Miami.

Oh, if only someone could put this all bluntly.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark Tweeted the above explanation as to why Miami has been completely striking out this offseason, but has since deleted it after receiving a negative response from Miami fans, prompting this additional response: “After having so much interaction with ‘Phins fans, I am even more excited that I was blessed to stay in Pittsburgh.”

Ouch.

Meanwhile, someone also recently took a few liberties with Ireland’s Wikipedia page:

(H/T to Larry Brown Sports.)