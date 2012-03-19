The Miami Dolphins Are A Laughing Stock

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, injecting my personal sports allegiances into this general sports humor site, Miami Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland (above L) is a walking disaster. It’s not clear as to whether the complete ineptitude of the Dolphins franchise rests on Ireland’s shoulders, or if deep-pocketed owner Stephen Ross (above R) is to blame. But something ain’t right in Miami.
Ross proudly boasts that he’ll spend whatever it takes to bring in elite athletes, but he’s failed to do so, and Ireland traded away the team’s best offensive weapon, Brandon Marshall, without bothering to replace him. Between this offseason and previous blunders – like asking Dez Bryant if his mom was a prostitute – it shouldn’t be much of a head-scratcher why players are slow to sign in Miami.
Oh, if only someone could put this all bluntly.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark Tweeted the above explanation as to why Miami has been completely striking out this offseason, but has since deleted it after receiving a negative response from Miami fans, prompting this additional response: “After having so much interaction with ‘Phins fans, I am even more excited that I was blessed to stay in Pittsburgh.”
Ouch.
Meanwhile, someone also recently took a few liberties with Ireland’s Wikipedia page:
(H/T to Larry Brown Sports.)
I feel bad for Matt Moore.
At this rate Buffalo might actually finish ahead of Miami this year.
Aw, now I feel bad for Buffalo.
Wait, I remembered I’m a Chiefs fan. Now I feel worse.
In my opinion the only laughing stock is the constant media attention driving this insanity. PEOPLE IT’S ONLY THE FREE AGENCY! We still have the draft. If you continue to read these posts daily looking for hope it’s no wonder why everyone is upset. Take a breath step back and lets see what happens later. Fact is Peyton was thought to be injured (and still might not heal all the way). Either way he is only going to last a few years and continue to digress. Never was a good long term option. RG3 while highly touted looks weak on film (look at Tannehill or Weeden and compare). Not saying he won’t be good, but way overinflated! Matt Flynn who? This guy is way overrated and time will prove this true. All the other options SUCK. So people just wait until we get a real quarterback (Tannehill or Weeden). I prefer Tannehill and that’s who I think the front office is really going after. But we need to start with a young quarterback in the first round so we can grow and save money for other weapons.
Now it’s obvious the front office did not get their target in Manning, But the other options they were not willing to stretch for. So as far as I am concerned the only person they missed out on (Manning) was not really that interested to begin with. When all is said and done, we will get our quarterback either this year or next. The best part is we won’t waste several years on overinvesting in CRAP. If the front office didn’t give a **** about media and the negative attention, just maybe they wouldn’t have reached so far for the other junk left at the bottom of the heap. If you want a DAN MARINO type quarterback you are not going to be happy with anything less (including a second tier starter). So we have to get a first round quarterback and then wish for good luck to have a better shot at success. You mgiht laugh now, but wait until season starts and you look at these people we missed out on, you will see. Our future has the best shot of future success in the draft!
I hope you’re right.
“We still have the draft”
He says before the fins trade 3 first round picks for Tebow.
Umm, hold on a second here. You’re right to say Peyton was not a long term option. But that is neither here nor there. The point this post, and all the others you’re referring to, make is that Ross/Ireland made Peyton their #1 option and subsequently failed to land him. Same with Harbaugh last year. Its not to say your wrong in your assessment of him or Flynn for that matter, but its the fact that these players all felt that there were better options for them than Miami. Also, what the F about RG3’s “looks weak on film”? Is it the cannon of arm with the 73% completion or the 4.4 speed? I’m a cardinals fan so I have no rooting interest here, and you’re right that FA is only one component of the process, but your assessment of the situation seems pretty flawed to me.
God sucks. Why am I a fan of this team when I live in NY? I missed 2 Giants Superbowl wins for this shit.
The guy who is laughing the most while reading this article: Dan Snyder. Finally there is an owner out there who makes even bigger mistakes than he does. Well, I’m sure he’ll catch up come draft time. Oh wait, three number 1’s and a 2…he already did.
It’s okay, we just signed David Garrard. Thank God that’s over.
I would have just changed his page to:
Jeff Ireland is a human being(1)
(1)Citation Needed
If I can offer an outsider’s perspective, I think the whole problem boils down to the retarded logo the Dolphins have. It looks like Flipper is wearing a special needs helmet and jumping through a ring of fire, all set to a delightful teal and neon orange color scheme.
Who in God’s name would want to play for that?