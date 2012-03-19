The Miami Dolphins Are A Laughing Stock

#Football #Miami Dolphins #NFL
Senior Writer
03.19.12 11 Comments

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, injecting my personal sports allegiances into this general sports humor site, Miami Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland (above L) is a walking disaster. It’s not clear as to whether the complete ineptitude of the Dolphins franchise rests on Ireland’s shoulders, or if deep-pocketed owner Stephen Ross (above R) is to blame. But something ain’t right in Miami.

Ross proudly boasts that he’ll spend whatever it takes to bring in elite athletes, but he’s failed to do so, and Ireland traded away the team’s best offensive weapon, Brandon Marshall, without bothering to replace him. Between this offseason and previous blunders – like asking Dez Bryant if his mom was a prostitute – it shouldn’t be much of a head-scratcher why players are slow to sign in Miami.

Oh, if only someone could put this all bluntly.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark Tweeted the above explanation as to why Miami has been completely striking out this offseason, but has since deleted it after receiving a negative response from Miami fans, prompting this additional response: “After having so much interaction with ‘Phins fans, I am even more excited that I was blessed to stay in Pittsburgh.”

Ouch.

Meanwhile, someone also recently took a few liberties with Ireland’s Wikipedia page:

(H/T to Larry Brown Sports.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Football#Miami Dolphins#NFL
TAGSFootballJEFF IRELANDMIAMI DOLPHINSNFLNOBODY WANTS TO PLAY FOR THE DOLPHINSryan clarkSTEPHEN ROSSWIKIPEDIA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP