The Miz Is Ready To Make Bad Bunny ‘Earn His Spot’ At WrestleMania 37

Despite being in the WWE for a decade and a half, there are still instances when Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has to take a step back and pinch himself. The reality TV star, movie star, and the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in the organization’s history encountered one of those moments in the buildup to WrestleMania with his inclusion in a recent SNICKERS commercial.

“If you’d have told 10-year-old me that a SNICKERS bar was going to be dedicated to me — like my catchphrase is, ‘I’m the Miz and I’m awesome,’ and you can go to Dollar General right now and buy a SNICKERS bar that says ‘AWESOME’ on it because of me — that’s insane,” Miz told Uproxx Sports. “I get to play a VR video game and be clumsy and be that guy that people laugh at and say ‘what a great commercial.’ That’s incredible to me. And not only that, but I get to perform at WrestleMania. This is like every childhood dream you could possibly want wrapped into one big present for me.”

Miz’s childhood dream of wrestling in front of millions across the world is something he’s done countless times. But a year into a global pandemic, the former champion says he can’t wait for the return of a live audience at this year’s show, which kicks off two nights of WrestleMania on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.

“I’m in peak performance for WrestleMania, for that live audience,” Miz said. “We didn’t know that it was going to be a live audience back in January, but when I heard it was, I upped my game because I miss our live audience. As much as WWE has done a tremendous job with the Thunder Dome and the virtual audience and making it feel like a live crowd, there’s nothing quite like having the electricity and the energy of a live audience. And I can’t wait to perform for them.”

The topic of performing in front of live audiences was highlighted this week in an interview with Ryan Satin from Fox Sports, where Seth Rollins discussed how performing without live crowds allowed WWE to tell “cleaner” stories. For Miz, it has been a “different” experience for sure.

“I enjoy things that are different in WWE. And honestly, this was very different. Having no audience challenged me as a WWE Superstar, as a talent, as an entertainer, as an actor, as a storyteller, it challenged every piece of me,” Miz said. “Are we able to tell a story differently with no audience? Absolutely. But with an audience, does that help it? Yes, of course. So it’s different. One is not better than the other. It’s just different. And it’s our jobs as WWE superstars to make sure that we are able to tell these stories and be good enough — with or without an audience — to make sure that it creates captivating, entertaining television for everyone to watch.”

The last year saw Miz reach extraordinary heights in the WWE, joining long-time tag team partner John Morrison to capture the Smackdown Tag Team titles and, most recently, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to claim his second WWE title.

“It was amazing,” Miz said of his WWE title run. “And you know, a lot of people were like, ‘oh, you only held it for eight days.’ Whether you hold it for eight days, one day, one hour, one minute, one second, you held the most prestigious title in all of WWE. You are the guy for that amount of time, and it’s your job to do whatever it takes to make sure that everyone that has held that prestigious title before you, that you hold it with respect and dignity and prestige and you propel whoever is going to have that title after you to a whole new level. And if you look right now, has Bobby Lashley ever been better than he is right now? He is a monster and he is on fire and he is ready for WrestleMania. He’s ready to main event WrestleMania as WWE champion.