The Return Of LeBron James To Cleveland Is A ‘Done Deal’ According To… Caroline’s Cupcakes?

Getty Image

The last time that LeBron James was a free agent, we learned a very important lesson that absolutely nothing is impossible and we shouldn’t discredit any rumor, no matter how obnoxious the person delivering it may be. So as James has once again retreated to his offseason Fortress of Solitude and his agent continues to make the rounds on his behalf, reportedly having discussions with the Rockets, Suns, Mavericks, Cavaliers and Lakers, the rumor mill is in full swing. But almost none of it matters, because many people in Miami refuse to believe that the Heat star might leave with his prophecy of not one, not two, not three, not four titles unfulfilled.

Of course, some people would argue that the only reason LeBron’s agent is taking these meetings is to force the Miami Heat’s hand in making sure money is spent, all while The King’s brand remains the most talked about topic on Sports Shouting. That is, unless you like your hot sports rumors covered in icing and sprinkles. In which case, enter the most bizarre source imaginable for the biggest story in professional sports right now: Caroline’s Cupcakes in Jackson Township, Ohio.

If this ends up being true, this is going to flip the world of “SOURCES” and “REPORTS” on its head, as Chris Broussard will spontaneously combust as he Tweets the news as “BREAKING” an hour after it already broke. Meanwhile, the always-dependable Adrian Wojnarowski will be forced to surrender his role as the NBA’s best story-breaker to enroll at the Columbus Culinary Institute.

Just for fun, let’s see what some of Caroline’s customers think about the possibility of LeBron returning home.

Hell hath no fury like dessert-loving Cavs fans scorned by their Chosen One.