The Rock Showed Love To ‘The People’s Tight End’ George Kittle After The 49ers Win

Over the past two years George Kittle has emerged as one of the best and most productive tight ends in football while playing for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

At 6’4, 250 pounds he’s the prototypical modern day tight end, a massive human with terrific speed and great hands that poses a matchup nightmare for defenses no matter who they try to cover him with. Kittle missed some time this season with knee and ankle injuries, but is back in the lineup for the Niners and has been crucial in their stretch run push for a top seed in the NFC.

On Saturday night against their divisional rival in the Rams, Kittle had five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in a 34-31 win, and after the game did an impression of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who he’s struck up a bit of a friendship with via Twitter. The Rock saw Kittle’s video and showed some love back on Twitter to the man he’s dubbed “The People’s Tight End.”

It’s not the first time The Rock has shouted out Kittle on Twitter, as he gave him the nickname back in October after San Francisco’s 4-0 start.

For Kittle, it’s got to be pretty special to have a childhood idol like The Rock so firmly in his corner, and so long as he keeps producing and the Niners keep winning, The People’s Champ and The People’s Tight End will continue their social media bromance.