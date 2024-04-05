Philadelphia is the center of the professional wrestling universe this weekend, as WWE is going to Lincoln Financial Field for WrestleMania XL this weekend. As part of the festivities, there are a ton of events that are put on by WWE and other promotions, and on Thursday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at one of them when he showed up to WWE World.

The problem was that The Rock — who is teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania — showed up two hours late to his scheduled appearance. Because everything that he touches is gold right now, Rock decided to rile the crowd by saying he was late because he was busy watching Jalen Hurts “lose in the playoffs again” on YouTube.

Give him credit: If you’re going to get fans in Philadelphia to get really mad at you, bringing up the Eagles and specifically criticizing Hurts for his performances in the playoffs is a good way to do it. An even easier way to do it, of course, is to make this exact same joke about Joel Embiid, especially because Embiid has already said there’s no way that he’ll be able to make it to WrestleMania this year.